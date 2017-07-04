1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) remains on hold with his rehab, and GM Brian Cashman said exploratory surgery might be an option is nothing else is discovered when he sees new doctors at some point in the next few weeks. Bird has been on the disabled list since May 2, and last week manager Joe Girardi acknowledged Bird might not return this season.

2B Starlin Castro (strained right hamstring) said he was feeling better Monday. He also said he would attend the All-Star Game even if the injury keeps him from playing, especially so he can watch C Gary Sanchez and RF Aaron Judge compete in the Home Run Derby. "Those guys hit the ball like a joke," Castro said. "I'm going to root for Judge and Gary all day." As of Monday, Castro said he was unsure if the injury would keep him from next Tuesday's game. The All-Star Game would mark the two-week point from when Castro was initially injured running out a ground ball in Chicago.

RF Aaron Judge announced officially Monday he was taking part in next week's Home Run Derby in Miami. Judge held off on announcing his decision to focus on games but made the declaration in a Twitter video where he also announced C Gary Sanchez was joining him in the contest. "I'm excited," he said during a press conference Monday. "We've got a good group of guys going. Getting a chance to go up against Gary is going to be fun, so I think we're both looking forward to that." Asked if there was any concern about Judge's swing negatively impacted by participating, GM Brian Cashman said: "My job is to make sure I find more that can qualify for the home run hitting contest." Judge was 2-for-4 and reached base safely for the 34th straight start Monday.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka won his second consecutive start and has a 1.29 ERA in his past three outings after allowing one run and five hits in seven innings Monday night. He also did not allow a home run for the third straight start. His past two wins occurred after he was winless in eight straight starts from May 14-June 23.

C Gary Sanchez will join RF Aaron Judge next Monday in the Home Run Derby in Miami. During Judge's twitter video, Sanchez came from off-camera and said: "Yes, we're gonna see you in Miami." During his joint press conference with Judge, Sanchez said through an interpreter: "I think it's going to be special, the Derby. The fans are going to enjoy it. I'm pretty sure the excitement will be through the roof."

LHP CC Sabathia confirmed Monday afternoon that he would be activated from the disabled list Tuesday after missing three weeks with a strained left hamstring. He will start the second game of the series against the Blue Jays. Sabathia was very encouraged it only took three weeks for the injury to heal. He is returning after throwing only a 35-pitch bullpen session June 25 and a three-inning simulated game last Thursday in Chicago. Sabathia is 16-9 with a 3.47 ERA in 28 career starts against Toronto. He last faced the Blue Jays in Toronto on June 1 and gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 12-2 win.