HP Domingo German was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Tuesday. In five outings totaling 10 2/3 innings, German posted a 3.38 ERA with 11 strikeouts and seven walks.

RHP Luis Cessa was moved to the bullpen to serve as the long reliever when the need arises for the Yankees and it did Tuesday. Cessa lowered his ERA to 4.57 by pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings. It was the third relief outing of at least 4 2/3 scoreless innings without a walk in the last 20 seasons. It was also achieved by RHPs Aaron Small (6 2/3 innings Sept. 24, 2005 vs. Toronto) and Alfredo Aceves (5 1/3 innings on May 4, 2014 vs. Tampa Bay). Before the game, manager Joe Girardi's cited Cessa's ability to provide distance and mix in four pitches as the reasons for keeping him in the majors.

RHP Adam Warren was activated from the disabled list after missing 17 games with right shoulder inflammation. He relieved LHP CC Sabathia and recorded the final out of the third inning and threw six pitches

RF Aaron Judge hit his major-leading 28th homer in the fourth inning Tuesday against LHP J.A. Haap. Judge's homer traveled an estimated 456 feet which was his third-longest homer of the season. His 28 homers are one shy of Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio's rookie record set in 1936. Despite the homer, Judge also struck out three times for the seventh time this season and fifth time during New York's stretch of 15 losses in 21 games.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Tuesday. In three stints with the Yankees, Mitchell is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 12 appearances and manager Joe Girardi said they wanted to send him down to give him consistent appearances.

LHP CC Sabathia was activated from the disabled list after missing three weeks with a strained left hamstring. Sabathia was given a pitch limit of about 75 to 80 pitches but only lasted 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs and three hits Tuesday. It ended a five-game winning streak and was his shortest start since also going 2 2/3 innings Aug. 23, 2015 against the Cleveland Indians. "I was just a little too hyped up," Sabathia said. "Overthrowing a little bit."

1B Chris Carter was designated for assignment after Tuesday's game. It was the second time this season Carter was designated for assignment. He was designated following the June 23 game against the Texas Rangers but accepted the assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was recalled Thursday. This season, Carter is batting .201 with eight homers and 26 RBIs along with 76 strikeouts in 62 games.