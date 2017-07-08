RHP Luis Severino makes his first start since being named as an All-Star Saturday afternoon when he pitches against Milwaukee. Severino was named to the All-Star team via the player ballot. He allowed a season-high six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings during an 8-1 defeat at Houston Sunday. Severino is 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA in four interleague appearances (two starts). His last interleague start occurred during an 18-inning win at Wrigley Field when he allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. National League hitters are batting .149 (10-for-67) against him

1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) was the subject of criticism from an unnamed Yankees insider in Friday's edition of the Daily News, who said: "You really have to wonder what's with this guy. You'd think with Judge and Sanchez, the guys he came up through the system with, doing so well up here he'd want to be a part of this. Apparently not." Bird has had a few setbacks since going on the DL May 2 and is scheduled to see a doctor on Monday. Both manager Joe Girardi and Bird refuted the claim. "He's done everything that we've asked him do to try and get him on the field and being productive and getting him back on track," Girardi said. "It just hasn't happened." Said Bird: "I want to play. "I've always wanted to play since I can remember. I love baseball. For me, I'm doing everything I can to get back. That's pretty much all I know. I love it and I want to play with these guys. I would hope people see that but obviously I've just got to take care of what I can take care of."

2B Starlin Castro (strained right hamstring) is feeling better but will not play in the All-Star game on Tuesday. Castro was placed on the DL after getting injured running out a ground ball June 27 in Chicago. He will appear in a rehab game or two and could return next weekend in Boston.

RF Aaron Judge joined Mark McGwire as the second player in major league history to hit at least 30 homers by the All-Star break when he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off LHP Josh Hader Friday night. McGwire hit 33 of his 49 homers by the All-Star break in 1987 for Oakland. Judge also set a club record for homers by a rookie. The previous mark was held by Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio, who hit 29 in 1936.

DH Matt Holliday (viral infection) took a few rounds of early batting practice Friday but was not activated from the disabled list. Holliday will play two rehab games this weekend and be the designated hitter. If there are no problems, he could be activated next weekend in Boston.