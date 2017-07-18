FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Netflix triggers shareholders' Pavlovian response
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
July 18, 2017 / 3:44 AM

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

1B Greg Bird will need surgery to remove a bone in his ankle, putting his season in jeopardy.

RHP Michael Pineda will undergo Tommy John surgery after getting a second opinion for a torn ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced. Pineda had the UCL injury in his right elbow examined by the Cincinnati Reds medical director, Dr. Timothy Kremchek, who agreed with the original recommendation of Tommy John surgery from the Yankees head team physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad. The 28-year-old Pineda is scheduled to undergo the surgery on Tuesday in Cincinnati, to be performed by Dr. Kremchek. Pineda's last start was on July 5 when he gave up nine hits, including three homers, and five runs in just three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

