RHP Luis Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday and started Tuesday's game against Minnesota. He was spared his fourth straight loss after New York scored five runs after he departed Tuesday's start. Cessa surrendered three runs on four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. He hasn't won any of his four major league starts this season and has a 6.38 ERA as a starter this year. He walked in a run in the first inning when he walked three batters and hit a batter. Control has been the biggest struggle for the 25-year-old right-hander.

3B Todd Frazier was among three White Sox players traded to the New York Yankees late Tuesday, including RHPs Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson. Frazier, 31, is hitting .207 with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and 41 runs scored in 81 games this season, his second with the White Sox after being acquired from Cincinnati as part of a three-team, seven-player trade in late 2015. He was a healthy scratch from Tuesday's lineup as speculation spread that he was about to be traded.

2B Starlin Castro was given Tuesday night off for rest. Manager Joe Girardi said Castro had played a lot of games recently, including the recent All-Star Game. Castro is hitting .309 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs this season.

OF Aaron Judge will be out of the lineup on Wednesday as manager Joe Girardi gives his outfielders some rest. New York has four healthy starting outfielders with the emergence of rookie Clint Frazier and the return of Jacoby Ellsbury. Ellsbury was out of Tuesday's lineup. Girardi wanted to give Judge Wednesday off combined with Thursday's off day before the next series in Seattle.

RHP Tommy Kahnle was among three White Sox players traded to the New York Yankees late Tuesday, including RHP David Robertson and 3B Todd Frazier. Kahnle, 31, has gone 1-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 27 games this season, his third with Chicago after being acquired from Colorado as part of a December 2015 trade. Kahnle began his career with the Yankees organization

RHP Bryan Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Tuesday's game to make room for Tuesday's starter Luis Cessa. Mitchell is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA with New York this season. He has pitched in 13 games. He made his first start in Monday's loss at Minnesota when he gave up two runs -- one earned -- in five innings in a no-decision.

RHP David Robertson was among three White Sox players traded to the New York Yankees late Tuesday, including RHP Tommy Kahnle and 3B Todd Frazier. Robertson, 32, is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 13 saves and 47 strikeouts in 31 games this season, his third with the White Sox after being signed as a free agent in late 2014. He ranks sixth in White Sox history with 84 saves. Robertson began his career with the Yankees organization.