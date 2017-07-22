RHP Luis Severino (6-4) pitched seven scoreless innings Thursday to beat Seattle 4-1 in a matchup against longtime Mariners ace Felix Hernandez. Severino allowed eight hits but got out of several jams. He walked one and struck out six. "I knew it was going to be tough," Severino said of facing Hernandez. "That's who I compare myself to. Any chance you get to face a guy like that, it gives me a chance to (get) better."

3B Todd Frazier, acquired Tuesday night from the Chicago White Sox, made his first start with the Yankees on Thursday and singled in the ninth inning. Frazier, a native of Toms River, N.J., became only the second New Jersey-born player to get a hit for the Yankees since 1991. The other was Derek Jeter, who was born in Pequannock. For the record, Jeter had 3,465 hits.

RF Aaron Judge, who had been in a 3-for-28 slump since winning the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Miami, had a clutch hit Thursday. His bases-loaded single to right field with one out in the top of the eighth inning drove home what proved to be the decisive run in a 4-1 victory against Seattle.

1B Chase Headley made his seventh career start at first base Thursday. Headley, who started six games there in 2014 for the Yankees, was switched from third base after New York acquired two-time All-Star Todd Frazier earlier in the week. "I think he's going to be just fine," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Headley. "He's got a pretty good idea what he needs to do. We've seen him there in spring training and from time to time. The only thing over there that's going to help him is experience."

LF Brett Gardner hit a solo home run off Seattle's Felix Hernandez in the sixth inning Thursday, breaking a scoreless tie as the Yankees went on to win 4-1. Gardner hit a 2-1 pitch from Hernandez into the right-field seats, a shot estimated at 406 feet. It was Gardner's 16th home run of the season. "He gave me a fastball and kind of left it in the middle," Gardner said. "You don't want to miss a pitch like that."