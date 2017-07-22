3B Todd Frazier told reporters he will not ask former Yankees OF Paul O'Neill for permission to wear No. 21 and will instead stick with the No. 29 he was issued by the team after being acquired earlier in the week from the Chicago White Sox. Frazier, a two-time All-Star, had worn No. 21 in Cincinnati and Chicago, which seemed fitting for someone who grew up in Toms River, N.J., and who always appreciated O'Neill's play. While No. 21 isn't retired by the Yankees, the past two players who have worn it have drawn the wrath of fans who want to preserve O'Neill's legacy. "At the end of the day, it doesn't really bother me that much," Frazier said of sticking with No. 29. "I would have liked to have the number (21), but at the same time I think No. 29 is a good number, too."

RF Aaron Judge nearly hit a ball out of Safeco Field on Friday night. Judge's three-run homer in the fifth inning landed in the third-to-last row in the second deck in left field. "We were wondering it was going to get out of the stadium," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "That's the farthest ball I've seen hit here in a game or BP. It was just, 'Wow.' We've seen him hit a couple like that before." The ball traveled an estimated 450 feet, although Girardi and the rest of the Yankees weren't buying that number. Major League Baseball's Statcast, which tracks distance, exit velocity and launch angle, was unable to record Judge's homer. The Yankees' official Twitter account called it the "home run that broke Statcast." Said Judge: "I was just glad to get in that position, with guys getting on base. I was just trying to get something in the air." Judge had gone 4-for-29 since the All-Star Game without a homer. "It's baseball," Judge said. "You're going to have your 0-for-4s and 1-for-20s, then you'll be 10-for-11 and can't miss. It's just part of the process."

LHP CC Sabathia (9-3) allowed just one run on four hits in five-plus innings to get the win in Seattle. He walked three and struck out five. "I was just trying to make pitches. They've got a tough lineup over there," Sabathia said. "It was a battle. It wasn't my best stuff." Sabathia, who hadn't allowed a hit to a left-handed batter in his previous five starts, gave up a double to the Mariners' Ben Gamel and a run-scoring single to Kyle Seager, a pair of lefties.

1B Chase Headley's misstep in the first inning Friday cost the Yankees a run. Headley, playing in just his second game at first base this season after 3B Todd Frazier was acquired earlier in the week from the Chicago White Sox, deflected a ball hit by Seattle's Kyle Seager toward 2B Starlin Castro, who picked it up and threw to Headley for what could have been an inning-ending out. But Headley couldn't find the bag, twice stepping around it. Seager was credited with a run-scoring single on the play.