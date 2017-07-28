RHP Chad Green recorded a rare subpar outing when he gave up a two-run double to left-handed-hitting PH Brad Miller and a solo homer to left-handed-hitting OF Corey Dickerson on a high fastball. Green allowed one run and three hits in 1 2/3 innings. It was only the second run in the last 14 outings since June 18 for Green. Before Thursday, left-handed hitters had four hits and 23 strikeouts in 44 at-bats against him.

DH Matt Holliday was not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game and there is some concern his strength has yet to completely return after he missed 14 games with a viral infection. Since returning, he is 7-for-53 (.132) with 15 strikeouts. "He just really hasn't gotten back on track," manager Joe Girardi said. "I think he will. It just hasn't happened."

LHP CC Sabathia became the 20th player to get at least 2,800 strikeouts when he capped an 11-pitch at-bat with 2B Tim Beckham by striking him out. Sabathia lasted only 4 1/3 innings because, after striking out Beckham, he allowed the next three hitters to reach ahead of Evan Longoria, who singled and homered off him. Sabathia was charged with four runs when RHP Chad Green allowed a two-run double to PH Brad Miller.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury started for the second straight game and was 1-for-2 with a walk. Ellsbury started Thursday because he entered the game batting .500 (20-for-40) vs. RHP Chris Archer. Ellsbury has become the fourth outfielder recently with the emergence of Clint Frazier, but manager Joe Girardi said the veteran has handled it well.

LF Brett Gardner hit his third career walk-off homer when he opened the 11th by homering off RHP Andrew Kittredge. Gardner's other walk-off homers came April 23, 2016, against Tampa Bay RHP Erasmo Ramirez and Aug. 11, 2013, against Detroit RHP Jose Veras. He also set a career best with his 18th homer, and the Yankees are 15-0 when Gardner homers.

OF Aaron Hicks (strained right oblique) is expected to take batting practice on the field sometime this weekend. Manager Joe Girardi said Hicks would likely start a rehab assignment when the team begins its next road trip on Aug. 4. The switch-hitter who has played each outfield position has been on the DL since June 25, and Girardi said it's hard to say when he will return because he would need at-bats from both sides of the plate.