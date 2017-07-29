RF Aaron Judge went to the dentist Friday morning after getting a front upper left tooth chipped by a batting helmet in the celebration at the plate following OF Brett Gardner's game-winning homer in the 11th inning Thursday. "I tried to rush off the field without anybody noticing it," Judge said. "There was a lot of cameras around." Judge said security was unable to find the tooth and he received a lot of ribbing from teammates once the clip hit social media. Said manager Joe Girardi: "Obviously we're very relieved. I'm sure it was somewhat of an uncomfortable night for him last night but the story I got is he basically picked up the helmet to protect his teammates and the helmet got knocked off into his tooth and he lost, I think it was his front tooth. But it has been repaired temporarily and he's back in the lineup." After joking about his dental work, Judge hit his 33rd homer in Friday's 6-1 win and extended his home hitting streak to 17 games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka set a career high with 14 strikeouts and recorded his 10th career double-digit strikeout game in Friday's 6-1 win over Tampa Bay. He became the third Yankee to get at least 14 strikeouts in a game since 1999. The others are LHP CC Sabathia on July 26, 2011 vs. Seattle and RHP Michael Pineda on May 10, 2015 vs. Baltimore.

DH Matt Holliday batted sixth for the first time this season Friday, and he started there for the first time since July 19, 2005, against the Washington Nationals in his second season for the Colorado Rockies. He was 0-for-3 and is in a 2-for-19 slump.

CF Brett Gardner hit his 19th home run Friday, extending his career high and doing so after hitting the game-winning homer in the 11th inning Thursday. He became the third Yankee to hit a leadoff homer in the team's next game following a walk-off homer. The others are Roberto Kelly in 1990 and Hall of Famer Joe Gordon in 1940.