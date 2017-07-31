RHP Luis Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the Sunday game, in which he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Rays. Cessa is 0-3 with a 4.83 ERA in nine games (four starts) for the Yankees this year.

LHP Jordan Montgomery made his shortest start of the season Sunday when he allowed four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings vs. the Rays. Montgomery's short start occurred five days after he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. It also occurred after pitching coach Larry Rothschild was asked about any innings limit for Montgomery, who has thrown 115 2/3 innings this season. Last year he pitched 164 2/3 innings in the regular season and postseason in the minors. "We're going to be careful with everybody," Rothschild said. "We'll watch him and be mindful of the fact of what he's done in the past and where he is and where we're headed. I'm not going to sit here and tell you, 'He's got three more starts' or anything like that. We will monitor him and see where it is and have that discussion and see what we need to do."

LHP Caleb Smith was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sunday after making his second start on Saturday. Smith took two turns as New York's fifth starter before the acquisition of LHP Jaime Garcia Sunday morning. Smith posted a 7.20 ERA in three appearances after going 8-0 in the minor leagues.

LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday to give the Yankees a second left-handed reliever. Shreve is 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 29 appearances this season, after posting a 5.18 ERA last season and struggling immensely in the final month of 2015.

LHP Jaime Garcia was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday and the starting pitcher will be changing teams for the second time in less than a week. Garcia, a free agent after the season, joined the Twins on Monday after the Atlanta Braves dealt him. Garcia, 31, is 5-7 with a 4.29 ERA over 119 2/3 innings in 19 starts this season with the Braves and Twins. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, and won his Minnesota debut by beating the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Friday night.