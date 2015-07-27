Preview: Yankees at Rangers

Alex Rodriguez will celebrate his 40th birthday on Monday when the New York Yankees visit the Texas Rangers for the start of a four-game series. Rodriguez got the day off on Sunday but showed no signs of aging while blasting three home runs – each longer than 420 feet – in a win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Rodriguez’s resurgence after missing all of last season while serving a suspension for PED use is a big part of New York’s rise to the top of the American League East, and the team comes into Texas with wins in 11 of its last 14 games. “I think (manager Joe) Girardi has been a big part for me,” Rodriguez told reporters. “A lot of people don’t know this, but he stayed in touch with me throughout the year last year and that meant a great deal to me. He also was always very encouraging and helped me a lot with my offseason regimen.” The Rangers had a four-game winning streak come to an end with a 13-7 loss at the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday and sit three games under .500 (47-50) as they kick off a 10-game homestand. Texas owns the fewest home wins in baseball at 16-26.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Ivan Nova (2-3, 3.34 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Matt Harrison (1-1, 5.40)

Nova snapped a three-start losing streak against Baltimore on Wednesday, when he allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings. The Dominican Republic native has made five starts since returning from elbow surgery and yielded three earned runs or fewer in four of those outings. Nova is 2-2 with a 4.80 ERA in five career starts against the Rangers.

Harrison is making his way back from a lengthy absence as well and was lit up for six runs in four innings in his season debut on July 8. The 29-year-old got a long break around the All-Star game and came back strong with six scoreless innings in a win at Colorado on Tuesday. Harrison threw 78 pitches in his debut and bumped that number to 91 against the Rockies as he continues to build stamina.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor recorded multiple hits in six of his last nine games and homered in three of the last four.

2. Yankees 3B Chase Headley has hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games.

3. Texas 1B Prince Fielder is batting .353 with a .671 slugging percentage against New York – his highest marks against any team.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Rangers 3