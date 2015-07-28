Preview: Yankees at Rangers

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers are moving in opposite directions in the standings, causing their front offices to consider different options for the upcoming trade deadline. The Rangers will try to give their top brass something positive to consider by evening the four-game series at one win apiece when they host the Yankees on Tuesday.

Texas pulled within two games of .500 with a four-game winning streak but has since dropped two straight to division leaders Los Angeles and New York to fall five games behind Minnesota for the second wild card in the American League. New York, which posted a 6-2 win in Monday’s opener and has captured 12 of its last 15, is looking to fill some holes at the deadline but will be shopping from a position of strength with a seven-game lead in the AL East. Alex Rodriguez has been a big part of the recent surge and celebrated his 40th birthday by belting his 24th home run on Monday. The Yankees pushed their starting rotation back a day and will cover with Chris Capuano on Tuesday while the Rangers counter with Martin Perez.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Chris Capuano (0-4, 5.64 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (0-1, 4.91)

Capuano had a string of four straight scoreless relief appearances come to an end when he was reached for four runs on four hits – two homers – in an inning of work at Minnesota on Friday. The veteran has made three starts this season, going 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA in that role. Adam Warren, who was in the rotation for much of the season and is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 14 starts, could be first out of the bullpen should Capuano falter.

Perez is making his third start since coming back from Tommy John surgery and is struggling with his control. The Venezuelan, who is facing New York for the first time in his career, issued four walks and was charged with four runs (three earned) over six innings in a no-decision at Colorado on Wednesday. Perez was reached for three runs on nine hits and two walks in five frames at Houston on July 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez is the fourth player in major-league history to homer in his teens and his 40’s, joining Ty Cobb, Rusty Staub and Gary Sheffield, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

2. Texas RHP Sam Freeman has not allowed a run in any of his last 15 appearances.

3. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right shoulder) sat out the series opener but is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 9, Rangers 6