Preview: Yankees at Rangers

The Texas Rangers scored a much-needed victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday but made a bigger splash with their off-the-field movements. The Rangers won the Cole Hamels sweepstakes by sending six players to the Philadelphia Phillies for the left-handed pitching ace and reliever Jake Diekman.

Texas is four games behind the Minnesota Twins for the American League’s second wild card and made a statement by acquiring Hamels with a package that includes five of its top minor-league prospects along with often-injured left-hander Matt Harrison. The Rangers had 11 hits in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory and look to gain a split of the four-game set Thursday after being outscored 27-7 while losing the first two games. New York holds a six-game lead in the American League East and Wednesday’s defeat was only its fourth in 17 games. First baseman Mark Teixeira was out of the lineup and will be back in it on Thursday as manager Joe Girardi emphasized the absence had nothing to do with Teixeira being plunked on the foot by a pitch Tuesday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (9-7, 3.97 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (7-9, 3.19)

Pineda has dropped four or his last five decisions after an 8-3 start. He lost to Minnesota in his last turn as he gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Pineda is 0-3 with a 5.04 ERA in four career starts against the Rangers, including a loss on May 22 in which he allowed seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in six innings.

Gallardo’s name has emerged in trade speculation despite being 0-3 with a 4.97 ERA in five July starts. He has lasted only four innings in each of his last two turns while giving up 10 runs and 15 hits during the stretch. Gallardo is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees and defeated New York on May 24 when he allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez is 8-for-21 with four homers over the past five games.

2. Texas 2B Rougned Odor is hitless in 13 at-bats in the series.

3. New York RF Carlos Beltran homered Wednesday to end a 16-game power drought.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Rangers 5