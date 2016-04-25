Preview: Yankees at Rangers

The New York Yankees’ offense showed limited signs of life before flatlining during the finale of their nine-game homestand. The Yankees hope a change of scenery could provide a much-needed jolt on Monday when they begin a nine-game road trip with the first of three contests versus the Texas Rangers.

New York has mustered just 28 runs during a 3-8 stretch and closed its extended stay in the Bronx with a whimper in an 8-1 setback to Tampa Bay on Sunday. Alex Rodriguez provided his team’s lone offense with an RBI double, but is scheduled for an MRI after he departed with stiffness in his left oblique. The Rangers likely aren’t going to shed a tear for the Yankees’ offensive woes as they mustered just four runs total in a three-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox after averaging six per contest during a four-game winning streak. Nomar Mazara continued his impressive rookie season by belting a solo homer in Sunday’s 4-1 setback, marking his fourth hit in three games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (0-2, 6.11 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cesar Ramos (2015: 2-1, 2.75)

Eovaldi is struggling to get untracked this season, as he has permitted 12 runs on 21 hits - including four homers - in 17 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Texan kept the ball in the park for the first time in 2016 and struck out seven on Wednesday, but he allowed all three of his runs in the fourth inning en route to a 5-2 setback to Oakland. Eovaldi doesn’t have fond memories of his lone start versus Texas, yielding five runs (four earned) on nine hits in five innings to take the loss.

Signed to a minor-league deal in the offseason, Ramos is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Round Rock to receive the spot start after left-hander Cole Hamels was scratched due to left groin soreness. The 31-year-old has made the switch from the bullpen to the Express’ starting rotation, posting an 0-1 mark with a 3.18 ERA. Ramos will be making his 11th career major-league start, with seven of those coming with Tampa Bay in 2014 before recording 65 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas LF Ian Desmond has nine hits and nine runs scored in his last eight games.

2. Yankees INF prospect Sandy Acevedo, 18, was killed in a car accident on Saturday, the team announced on Sunday.

3. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position this weekend to drop to 3-for-18 on the season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Yankees 1