Preview: Yankees at Rangers

Jacoby Ellsbury is enjoying a strong surge at the plate, even if the New York Yankees collectively aren’t having as much success this season. Ellsbury looks to continue his good fortune on Tuesday when the visiting Yankees attempt to secure a series victory against the Texas Rangers.

The 32-year-old belted a solo homer among his two hits in Monday’s 3-1 triumph over Texas to improve to 8-for-21 (.381) with three RBIs and two runs scored in his last five games. Ellsbury hasn’t had as much fun against Tuesday starter A.J. Griffin, going just 1-for-10 versus the right-hander. While the Yankees won the opener of their nine-game road trip for their third win in four outings following a disastrous 1-7 stretch, Texas has been outscored 16-5 en route to losing four in a row. Prince Fielder had one of his team’s three hits on Monday to improve to 11-for-31 (.355) in his last eight encounters with New York and 33-for-102 (.324) in his career against the club.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (0-2, 4.86 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (2-0, 3.18)

Severino is still searching for his first win despite allowing just two runs in six innings of a no-decision versus Oakland on Thursday. The 22-year-old Dominican permitted seven hits against the Athletics and 25 in 16 2/3 frames while being taken deep in back-to-back outings. Severino, who has only walked one batter this season, has yet to face the Rangers in his young career.

Griffin has made a triumphant return to the majors after spending two years working through elbow and shoulder injuries. The 28-year-old has allowed just six earned runs on 13 hits in 17 innings this season, with two runs on four hits in six frames coming in a 7-4 win over Houston on Thursday. Griffin scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings in his last meeting with New York, although he was pitching with Oakland at the time.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 1B Mark Teixeira had two hits on Monday and is 7-for-16 in his last four games after going 1-for-18 in his previous six.

2. Texas rookie RF Nomar Mazara, who has five hits in his last four games, had a single to end RHP Nathan Eovaldi’s no-hit bid in the seventh inning on Monday.

3. The Yankees acquired LHP Phil Coke from the Atlantic League on Monday and will send him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Yankees 2