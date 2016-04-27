Preview: Yankees at Rangers

The Texas Rangers look to build off a big offensive performance when they host the last-place New York Yankees on Wednesday in the rubber match of their three-game series. The Rangers managed five runs during a four-game losing streak before pounding out 13 hits en route to a 10-1 triumph over the Yankees 10-1 on Tuesday to move back over .500 at 11-10.

Free-agent signee Ian Desmond is adjusting to his new surroundings while batting .400 over his last eight games for Texas, belting his third homer in that span on Tuesday. New York is 4-9 in its last 13 games, scoring a total of 32 runs and allowing at least seven on five different occasions during that stretch. The Yankees, who have fallen to fifth in the American League East after their swoon, send veteran CC Sabathia to the mound against fellow left-hander Martin Perez on Wednesday. While a good portion of New York’s lineup is struggling, Mark Teixeira has gone 9-for-20 during his five-game hitting streak to raise his average to .254.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (1-1, 5.28 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (0-2, 4.50)

Sabathia has limited opponents to three runs in each of his three starts but has not worked five innings in either of his last two outings. The 35-year-old Californian has issued eight walks in 15 1/3 frames while opponents are batting .308 against him overall. Elvis Andrus is 10-for-22 with four RBIs versus Sabathia, who is 11-4 with a 5.00 ERA in 20 career games against the Rangers.

Perez is coming off the worst of his four starts as he permitted five runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox. The 25-year-old Venezuelan began the season with three quality starts but has recorded 11 strikeouts while issuing 13 walks on the season. Dustin Ackley is 3-for-10 with a homer against Perez, who gave up eight runs in one inning in his only career outing versus the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York DH Alex Rodriguez (oblique) took some swings in the batting cage Tuesday and could start Wednesday after missing the first two games against his former team.

2. Texas rookie RF Nomar Mazara, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is 7-for-19 with four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Yankees C Brian McCann is 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over his last two games and 4-for-32 in his past 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Yankees 4