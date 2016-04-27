Rangers bats come alive in rout of Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Despite a four-game losing streak that saw the Texas Rangers struggle to score, alarms didn’t go off in the clubhouse.

Their manager reminded everyone before the game that it was only a matter of time before an offensive turnaround.

The New York Yankees were on the receiving end of Texas’ revival.

The Rangers racked up a season-high for runs in Tuesday night’s 10-1 pounding of the Yankees at Globe Life Park.

Texas improved to 11-10 going into Wednesday afternoon’s rubber game of the three-game series. New York (8-11) had won three of its last four games after taking Monday night’s series opener.

The Rangers racked up 13 hits after scoring only five runs during their four-game skid.

“Coming off the games we’ve played recently,” Texas skipper Jeff Banister said, “the ability to put a run on the board early, there’s a lot of feel-good there for all of our guys.”

Texas starter A.J. Griffin, staked to a big lead early, was the beneficiary of the outburst and cruised to third win in four starts. Griffin (3-0) would have been fine with much less support.

The 28-year-old right-hander kept the Yankees guessing. New York had only four hits against Griffin, who went eight innings and struck out five.

“I‘m trying to stay inside myself and just focused on what I can control and just execute every pitch every time I get to go out there,” Griffin said after the longest outing for a Texas starter this season. “It’s been working out. Brett called a great game tonight, the fielding was outstanding and they put a ton of runs on the board, so it was a good team effort.”

The Yankees ended Griffin’s shutout bid in the seventh on Mark Teixeira’s hard-hit infield single to bring Brett Gardner home.

New York starter Luis Severino (0-3) remained winless after allowing six runs in three innings.

“I thought he was up with his fastball and he had a hard time throwing his off-speed stuff for strikes,” New York manager Joe Girardi said, “so it kind of put him in a tough situation, and they definitely took advantage of it.”

Texas’ Ian Desmond and Rougned Odor backed Griffin with home runs, each hitting their third of the year. Elvis Andrus went 3-for-4 to boost his average to .343.

The Rangers got to Severino in the first on Prince Fielder’s two-out single to center that scored Nomar Mazara.

Severino ran into much more trouble in the third, as Texas scored five times with two outs. The rally really began when Fielder was walked intentionally with two outs to load the bases.

Severino, 22, then couldn’t find the strike zone, walking Desmond to force in the Rangers’ second run. Mitch Moreland followed with a two-run single, a wild pitch plated Desmond, and Andrus’ RBI single made it 6-0.

The night was done for Severino, who had his second-shortest stint in 15 career starts. The youngest starter in the majors had gone less than five innings only once previously.

The early season struggles aren’t lost on Severino.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself, I‘m just having a tough time,” he said. “Every pitcher in the big leagues has tough times.”

Desmond’s homer in the fifth against reliever Ivan Nova was good for a 7-0 lead.

NOTES: Yankees manager Joe Girardi would outlaw the shift if he were commissioner. “I just think the field was built this way for a reason,” Girardi said. Ironically, New York RHP Nathan Eovaldi’s no-hitter was broken up Monday with a seventh-inning single through the largely vacated left side of the infield. Had the Yankees not been a shift, the ground ball likely would have been in easy out. ... New York DH Alex Rodriguez (oblique) said Tuesday that he hopes to return to the lineup soon. He said he took 25 swings off a tee Monday and felt fine. ... Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley begins five weeks of radiation treatment in Houston next week. He was diagnosed with rectal cancer in February.