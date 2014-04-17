Preview: Yankees at Rays

CC Sabathia has a tough act to follow as he takes on host Tampa Bay on Thursday while aiming for the New York Yankees’ third shutout in two days. The Yankees blanked the Chicago Cubs in both ends of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday. They might need another gem to beat the Rays and ace David Price, who has dominated head-to-head meetings with Sabathia throughout his career.

The former Cy Young Award winners have squared off nine times with Price’s team winning eight of those matchups, and Tampa Bay needs Price to play stopper as it returns home from a 3-5 road trip in which the offense sputtered. “Tough trip, but we’ll get through it,” Rays manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “We’ll get home and try to get well at home. But I‘m not discouraged. To be in this position right now without any real sustained offense is actually kind of good.” The Yankees have won four straight and five of six to claim a half-game lead over Toronto in the American League East.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankess LH CC Sabathia (1-2, 6.63 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (2-0, 2.91)

Sabathia has been susceptible to the big inning — and the long ball — so far in 2014. He has yet to record a quality start in three outings and has surrendered five home runs. The veteran is 11-13 with a 3.78 ERA in 34 starts against the Rays, but he has lost 12 of his last 16 decisions against them dating to 2009.

Price turned in his best effort thus far this season last time out, striking out 10 and allowing one run and four hits over 8 1/3 innings to beat Cincinnati. The 28-year-old southpaw is 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) against New York. The Rays have won the last six games Price has started dating to last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays claimed the season series 12-7 a year ago, notching four shutouts against the Yankees and blasting 26 home runs against them.

2. Yankees starting pitchers have compiled 86 strikeouts against 17 walks in 94 1/3 innings.

3. Rays 3B Evan Longoria has hurt Sabathia, going 21-for-53 (.396) with six doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs against him.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Yankees 2