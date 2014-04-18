Preview: Yankees at Rays

Erik Bedard makes his debut in the Tampa Bay rotation as the Rays look to end a pair of streaks when they host the New York Yankees on Friday. The Yankees rolled to a 10-2 win in the opener of the four-game series Thursday, securing their fifth straight victory while sending Tampa Bay to its fourth consecutive defeat. New York pounded out 16 hits - nine for extra bases - in its best offensive effort of the season.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has produced seven runs during its skid while giving up 32, including six by ace David Price in five rocky innings Thursday. Sean Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the seventh inning, but also hit into a triple play for the second time in his career. New York had lost 16 of its previous 22 games in Tampa Bay before the breakout performance.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (2-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Rays LH Erik Bedard (0-0, 0.00)

Kuroda has been solid for the bulk of his two-plus seasons with New York but has rarely fared well against the Rays, posting a 7.36 ERA in five career starts. The veteran has given up eight home runs in 29 1/3 innings in those encounters, including six in his three previous starts at Tropicana Field. Kuroda, who got the win after allowing four runs in 6 1/3 innings against Boston on Saturday, has lasted at least six innings in each of his three starts this year.

Bedard, who signed with Tampa Bay at the end of spring training and was pressed into the rotation due to a series of injuries to Rays starters, is no stranger to American League East battles, having spent five years with Baltimore and part of another with Boston. The 35-year-old gave up four runs in 11 innings over two starts versus the Yankees in 2013 and allowed two runs in five frames in his lone outing at Tropicana Field. Bedard, the seventh starter already used by the Rays, yielded an unearned run in two innings of relief in his Tampa Bay debut Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays OF Matt Joyce is 5-for-14 with three home runs against Kuroda.

2. Yankees C Brian McCann has three homers and a double in his last four games.

3. Tampa Bay RF Wil Myers is 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over a three-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Rays 3