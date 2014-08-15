Preview: Yankees at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays can become the fourth team in major-league history to reach .500 after being 18 games below with a victory Friday when they host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series. Tampa Bay, which also accomplished the feat in 2004, has won six of its last eight to pull within six games of the second American League wild-card spot. The Yankees are going in the opposite direction with losses in six of their last seven and stand two games ahead of the Rays.

Tampa Bay, which was 24-42 on June 10, has won seven of 10 meetings with New York this season and the teams meet six more times in September. Evan Longoria had six hits and four RBIs the last four games in Texas for the Rays while teammate James Loney went 5-for-9 in the final two contests. The Yankees managed only seven runs in losing their last four contests and Carlos Beltran was 1-for-14 with four strikeouts in that span.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Brandon McCarthy (7-11, 4.31 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.41)

McCarthy lost for the first time in six starts with the Yankees on Saturday despite limiting Cleveland to two runs over 6 1/3 innings. The 6-7 California native tossed at least six innings five times with New York, boasting a 4-1 record with a 2.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings. McCarthy, who has walked only six with the Yankees, is 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) against Tampa Bay.

Cobb has turned his season around, allowing two runs or fewer in six consecutive starts while going 5-0 in his last eight outings. The Boston native has not given up a homer in four straight contests and owns 102 strikeouts over 108 1/3 frames. Mark Teixeira is 2-for-6 with a homer versus Cobb, who has not faced the Yankees this year but is 4-1 in seven career starts with a 2.01 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings (sore shoulder) could be back after missing the last two games and OF Wil Myers (wrist) may return within the next week.

2. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 15-for-39 with four stolen bases against the Rays this season.

3. The Yankees are 21-25 against AL East opponents and Tampa Bay stands 22-22 within the division.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Yankees 2