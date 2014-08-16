Preview: Yankees at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays’ pitching staff has not missed a beat since the trade of former American League Cy Young Award winner David Price, boasting a 2.53 ERA in August. The Rays have allowed three or fewer runs in a club-record 11 straight contests as they prepare to host the struggling New York Yankees on Saturday in the second of a three-game series. Drew Smyly, acquired in a deal for Price on July 31, looks to extend that to a dozen when he makes his third start with Tampa Bay.

The Rays (61-61) have won seven of their last nine to reach .500 for the first time since April 22 and pull within 5 ½ games of the second AL wild-card spot. The Yankees dropped their fifth straight Friday, leaving seven on base in a 5-0 defeat. New York, which is 4 ½ back of the second AL wild card, needs Carlos Beltran (1-for-18, five games) and Jacoby Ellsbury (0-for-11, three games) to snap out of their slumps.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET; Fox Sports 1, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Shane Greene (3-1, 2.89 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (7-10, 3.73)

Greene allowed three runs or fewer in five of his first six major-league starts, including eight scoreless innings to beat Detroit on Aug. 7 in his last outing. The 25-year-old Florida native, who faces Tampa Bay for the first time, has yielded 32 hits in 37 1/3 innings overall. Greene went 5-2 with a 4.61 ERA in Triple-A this season while opponents are batting only .227 against him in the majors.

Smyly recorded career highs with 7 2/3 innings and 116 pitches while blanking Texas on Monday for his first victory with the Rays. The 25-year-old gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings in his other outing since being acquired from Detroit and has struck out 15 in his last 13 frames. Ichiro Suzuki is 3-for-7 versus Smyly, who is 1-0 with a save while permitting one run in 11 2/3 career innings against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay relievers RHP Brad Boxberger and LHP Jake McGee are 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA, 16 saves and 92 strikeouts combined over 57 innings since June 11.

2. New York C Brian McCann could be activated from the seven-day concussion list as early as Saturday.

3. Since his rookie season in 2008, Rays 3B Evan Longoria leads all major league players with 26 homers and 73 RBIs against the Yankees.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Yankees 3