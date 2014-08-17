FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Yankees at Rays
August 17, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Yankees at Rays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The New York Yankees have put a discouraging five-game losing streak behind them and vie for a series victory in the finale against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Derek Jeter’s go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Yankees a 3-2 victory on Saturday to even the series and move within four games of Detroit for the American League’s second wild-card spot. “We need all of them,” Jeter told reporters. “We’re getting down to crunch time. Every game we play is important.”

Jeter has three hits in eight at-bats and Mark Teixeira is 4-for-8 in the series for New York, which scored only seven runs during its five-game slide. The Rays lost for only the third time in their last 10 games Saturday and stand six games out in the AL wild-card chase. Evan Longoria, who is riding a six-game hitting streak, must continue to heat up if Tampa Bay is to make a run at a playoff spot.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET; YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (7-8, 4.03 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-1, 2.03)

Kuroda is winless in his last three turns while permitting nine runs over 18 2/3 innings combined, including last Sunday when he surrendered three over a season low-tying 4 2/3 frames versus Cleveland. The 39-year-old Japan native is 0-1 in two starts against the Rays this season with a 3.29 ERA. Matt Joyce is 7-for-20 with three homers and Longoria 9-for-21 with one blast versus Kuroda.

Hellickson allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts since returning from elbow surgery, including six scoreless innings Tuesday in a no-decision at Texas. The Iowa native gave up one run and eight hits while striking out nine and walking one in 13 innings his last two outings combined. Teixeira is 6-for-16 versus Hellickson, who is 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA in eight career appearances against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays are 11-4 in their last 15 games against AL East opponent and will go for their fifth consecutive series victory over a division foe.

2. New York RHP David Robertson, who is 32-for-34 in save opportunities, needs one strikeout to reach 500 in his career.

3. Tampa Bay INF-OF Ben Zobrist has recorded an RBI in five of his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Rays 2

