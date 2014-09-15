Preview: Yankees at Rays

The Derek Jeter Farewell Tour heads to the Sunshine State when the New York Yankees continue their seven-game road trip Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, but the star of the show isn’t much of an attraction on the field these days. Jeter is hitless in his last 24 at-bats - the second-longest drought of his career (32 in 2004) - and went 0-for-4 in New York’s devastating 3-2 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. ”Good times, bad times, you have to be able to forget it,“ the 40-year-old shortstop, who is sixth all-time with 3,450 hits, told reporters. ”At this point in the season, our No. 1 goal is to try to win games.‘’

It appears the Yankees will miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93 as they trail Kansas City by five for the second wild card spot in the American League with 14 games to play. The Rays concluded a 3-3 road trip with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings over Toronto on Sunday - dealing another blow to the Blue Jays’ postseason hopes - and they’ll surely remain in spoiler mode against the Yankees. Alex Colome, fresh off a start in the International League championship series for Triple-A Durham, takes the ball for Tampa Bay and opposes Chris Capuano, who recorded only one out against the Rays on Wednesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Chris Capuano (2-3, 4.90 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Colome (1-0, 2.79)

Capuano allowed four runs, four hits and two walks, but received a no-decision when New York bailed him out en route to an 8-5 victory. The 36-year-old West Springfield, Mass., native, who began the season with Boston and came to New York after a brief stint in the Rockies’ organization, is 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA in nine starts with the Yankees. Capuano also faced Tampa Bay in two scoreless relief appearances covering two innings while with the Red Sox earlier this season.

Colome pitches on three days’ rest after allowing three runs in 1 1/3 innings and receiving a no-decision in Durham’s 4-3 victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Thursday in Game 3 of the Governor’s Cup. The 25-year-old Dominican last pitched in the majors June 27, when he allowed one run, two hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-2 victory in Baltimore. Colome is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five major-league games (four starts) covering 25 2/3 innings with 16 walks and 15 strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York C Brian McCann on Sunday hit his 20th home run with one out in the top of the ninth before David Robertson yielded three doubles in the bottom half.

2. Yankees RHP Dellin Betances on Sunday struck out two and has 130 this season, tying the franchise record for a reliever set by Mariano Rivera in 1996.

3. Tampa Bay has won nine of the 16 meetings in 2014 - three of seven at Tropicana Field - and hasn’t lost a season series to New York since 2009 (3-0-1).

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Yankees 2