Preview: Yankees at Rays

There’s no telling whether the slumping Derek Jeter will be in the lineup when the New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Jeter didn’t play in New York’s 1-0 series-opening loss on Monday due to his 0-for-24 hitting slump and a 5-for-43 effort in September. The Yankees have been eliminated from the American League East race and sit six games behind Kansas City for the AL’s second wild-card spot.

Ben Zobrist delivered the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning of the opener after both teams received solid pitching performances. Zobrist had two of Tampa Bay’s five hits, while the Yankees registered six hits – two by Martin Prado. Brendan Ryan was New York’s starting shortstop on Monday and Stephen Drew finished the game at the position as Jeter never was inserted into the contest.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MY9 (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-4, 2.20 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (10-12, 4.08)

Pineda received a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Thursday, when he allowed four runs and 10 hits in 7 1/3 innings. He lost his two previous starts despite allowing three runs (two earned) over 13 frames. Pineda is 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA in three career outings against the Rays.

Odorizzi lost to New York on Wednesday as he was roughed up for six runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He had pitched 14 1/3 scoreless frames over his previous two starts before the Yankees torched him. Odorizzi is 1-1 with a 6.35 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay’s victory on Monday clinched the season series as it is 10-7 with two games remaining.

2. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 2-for-29 over his last seven contests.

3. Rays RF Wil Myers is 1-for-15 over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Yankees 1