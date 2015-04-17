Preview: Yankees at Rays

The New York Yankees struggled to a 3-6 start and it doesn’t get any easier as they continue their 10-game road trip by starting a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. New York lost 14 of its last 22 games and 21 of 33 against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field and is 0-4-1 in the last five season series.

The Yankees have not won a series this season and are struggling with a .227 batting average and a 5.07 ERA among their starters. The Rays, meanwhile, improved to 6-4 after a 4-2 triumph in Toronto on Thursday gave them a 3-1 series victory over the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is embracing his first season as a regular by hitting .344 with two home runs and four RBIs in his first 10 games as Tampa Bay’s starting center fielder. New York’s Adam Warren pitched well in his season debut after winning the No. 5 spot in spring training and opposes Nathan Karns, who rebounded from a rough season opener with a victory in his last outing.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Adam Warren (0-1, 1.69 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (1-1, 4.97)

Warren yielded two runs (one earned) in 5 1/3 innings of an 8-4 loss to Boston in his fourth career start. “I have a little chip on my shoulder to show I can be a starter,” the 27-year-old Alabama native recently told reporters. Warren is 0-1 with a 3.26 ERA in 10 relief appearances against Tampa Bay.

Karns yielded two runs (one earned) and two hits while striking out six in seven innings of an 8-5 victory at Miami on Sunday. The 27-year-old Pennsylvania native surrendered six runs and four walks in 5 2/3 frames of a 6-5 loss to Baltimore on April 7. Karns, who is 2-3 with a 5.65 ERA in seven starts, never has faced New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees LF Brett Gardner is expected to return to the lineup after getting hit on the right wrist by a pitch Monday and missing the next two games.

2. Tim Beckham on Thursday hit a two-run pinch-hit homer to become the first Rays rookie to hit two such blasts in a season.

3. Tampa Bay begins a nine-game homestand which includes three games against Boston and three versus Toronto.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Yankees 5