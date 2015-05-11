Preview: Yankees at Rays

Eight-time All-Star Carlos Beltran looks to build on a mini-surge when the New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to begin a four-game series. Beltran is 4-for-9 with four RBIs in his last three games to raise his batting average to .210, including his first homer of the campaign in Sunday’s 6-2 triumph over Baltimore that gave the Yankees a 7-3 mark in May.

Brian McCann has been the biggest factor as New York took five of the first six meetings with the Rays this season, going 7-for-15 with a homer and six RBIs. The Rays salvaged the last game against the Yankees in 13 innings on April 29 on the road, but have lost four straight – one in 2014 – against New York at home. Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria cooled off in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Texas (0-for-4) after going 8-for-18 with three homers and seven RBIs in his previous five outings. Tampa Bay sends promising Alex Colome to the mound against winless veteran CC Sabathia.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (0-5, 5.45 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Colome (2-0, 1.80)

Sabathia makes his seventh start of the season while looking for his first victory in almost 13 months, but has completed at least six innings in four of six turns. The 34-year-old allowed six runs in 12 1/3 innings over his past two starts and has surrendered six homers to go along with a .313 batting average overall. Longoria is 24-for-58 with six home runs and 14 RBI all time against Sabathia, who is 12-14 with a 3.83 ERA all time versus the Rays.

Colome has become even more important to the injury-plagued Rays’ staff and he has stepped up with 10 solid innings in his first two starts while permitting only two runs and seven hits. The 26-year-old Dominican is 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA in his career and boasts 10 strikeouts without a walk in 2015. Brett Gardner is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts versus Colome, who has yet to factor into a decision despite not giving up an earned run in 11 innings overall against the Yankees.

1. Longoria is 10-for-22 with eight walks against left-handed pitching this season despite going hitless in three at-bats versus a southpaw on Sunday.

2. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games (in which he has logged at least one plate appearance), going 17-for-50 in that span.

3. Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly will be evaluated over the next few days and reportedly could be headed for season-ending shoulder surgery.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Yankees 2