Preview: Yankees at Rays

The visiting New York Yankees have made themselves feel right at home against the Tampa Bay Rays and will go for their fifth consecutive win at Tropicana Field on Tuesday in the second of a four-game series. The American League East-leading Yankees launched a season-high five home runs in Monday’s 11-5 romp to improve to 6-1 overall against the Rays and 4-0 at Tampa Bay.

Alex Rodriguez swatted his 662nd homer Monday and is 6-for-14 with three blasts, five RBIs and eight runs scored in the four games at Tropicana Field. Teammate Carlos Beltran went deep for the second straight game to stretch both his RBI and hitting streaks to four games. Right-hander Chris Archer looks to end New York’s dominance as he takes a 5-0 career record against the Yankees into Tuesday’s start. Tampa Bay had gone 20 games without allowing more than five runs and 19 contests without permitting more than nine hits until Monday’s drubbing.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (3-0, 3.97 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (3-4, 2.59)

Eovaldi failed to get through the sixth inning for the fourth time in six starts his last time out but came away with the victory after allowing three runs and a pair of homers over 5 2/3 innings versus Baltimore. He went 6 2/3 strong innings, giving up two runs on seven hits to beat Boston in his previous turn. Eovaldi has permitted three runs or fewer in five of six starts but opposing batters are hitting .321 against him.

Archer was untouchable during a four-start stretch last month during which he yielded only one unearned run and 12 hits over 26 2/3 innings, but he has been knocked around in his last two turns. He gave up five runs in a season-low 3 1/3 innings versus Texas last time out after permitting four runs over six innings at Baltimore in his previous start. Archer was 2-0 with six runs allowed in three starts versus New York last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez is one RBI shy of reaching 1,000 as a member of the Yankees.

2. Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera collected two hits Monday to move within one of 1,000 for his career.

3. Beltran needs one homer to tie Carlton Fisk for 72nd place on the career list.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Rays 3