Preview: Yankees at Rays

David DeJesus did not appear to have a major role with the Tampa Bay Rays before the season began and he continues to force himself in the lineup by leading the team with a .311 batting average. DeJesus looks to add to his solid start when the Rays host the New York Yankees on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game set.

DeJesus, who is 10-for-20 in his last seven games, knocked a pair of runs in the 4-2 victory Tuesday and Evan Longoria recorded his eighth RBI in eight games for Tampa Bay. New York dropped to 8-4 in May and saw its lead over the second-place Rays in the American League East shrink to three games. Carlos Beltran brings a five-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s game after knocking in his sixth run during that span in the second game of the series. Nathan Karns of Tampa Bay and New York’s Adam Warren hope to remain unbeaten since their 2015 debut on the mound.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Adam Warren (2-1, 4.65 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (2-1, 3.79)

Warren has allowed two or fewer runs in half of his six starts, but the 27-year-old Alabama native has yet to go past 5 2/3 innings in a game this season. He has faced Tampa Bay twice already in 2015, permitting a combined five runs and 11 hits over 9 2/3 innings without getting a decision. James Loney is 4-for-9 with a homer versus Warren, who is 0-1 with a 3.62 ERA in 12 career appearances (two starts) against the Rays.

Karns has surrendered two or fewer runs in five of his last six outings, including Friday when he blanked Texas the first seven innings before giving up two in the eighth. The Texas Tech product has held opponents to a .177 batting average in seven starts and struck out 38 in 40 1/3 innings. Alex Rodriguez and Stephen Drew each homered against Karns, who allowed three runs over 9 2/3 innings in two starts against the Yankees this season without a decision.

WALK OFFS

1. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury has hit safely in 13 of the last 14 games, including two singles Tuesday, and has 12 runs in that span.

2. Tampa Bay RHP Brad Boxberger is 9-for-9 in save opportunities with LHP Jake McGee (elbow), who had 19 saves last season, closing in on a return.

3. Yankees INF-DH Alex Rodriguez, who is struggling with a hamstring injury, went 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Yankees 2