Preview: Yankees at Rays

The New York Yankees look to build off a stirring late rally in the opener when they visit the fading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday for the second of a three-game series. Alex Rodriguez tied it with a two-out RBI double in the ninth before rookie Slade Heathcott followed with a three-run homer as the Yankees moved within three games of first-place Toronto in the American League East.

New York has won two in a row after losing five straight and had its way with Tuesday’s scheduled starter Jake Odorizzi this season, winning all three meetings. Brian McCann has been especially tough on Odorizzi, going 11-for-17 with three homers and 10 RBIs against the talented right-hander. The Rays have lost eight of their last 11 games to drop out of realistic playoff contention. Kevin Kiermaier continues to shine for Tampa Bay, going 11-for-36 with five walks in September while building his resume for a potential Gold Glove in center field.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Adam Warren (6-6, 3.29 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (7-8, 3.21)

Warren makes his first start since June 25 after allowing four runs over 6 2/3 innings over his last six outings as a reliever. The 28-year-old Alabama native is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 14 starts this season and takes the spot in the rotation in place of injured Nathan Eovaldi. Daniel Nava is 6-for-13 with a homer and seven RBIs versus Warren, who has given up 10 runs on 20 1/3 innings overall against the Rays in 2015.

Odorizzi ended a seven-game winless streak on Wednesday when he limited Detroit to six hits over six scoreless innings with a half dozen strikeouts. The 25-year-old Illinois native has allowed two or fewer runs in 15 of his 24 starts this season and boasts 131 strikeouts versus only 36 walks over 145 2/3 frames. Odorizzi is 3-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts at home as opposed to 4-5 with a 3.66 mark on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays 1B James Loney and SS Asdrubal Cabrera are both one home run short of 100 for their career.

2. New York RH Dellin Betances has not allowed an earned run in his last 35 road appearances (40 1/3 innings).

3. Tampa Bay RH Alex Colome has permitted an earned run in his last 15 outings – a span of 20 2/3 frames.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Yankees 2