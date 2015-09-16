Preview: Yankees at Rays

New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez looks to finish off a dominating season against Tampa Bay Rays pitching when the teams meet in the rubber match of a three-game set Wednesday. Rodriguez has belted eight homers to go along with 13 RBIs, 15 runs scored, 13 walks and a .427 on-base percentage versus the Rays in 2015.

Rodriguez went deep for the 686th time in his career Tuesday before Tampa Bay rallied for a 6-3 victory as New York remained three games behind first-place Toronto in the American League East. Meanwhile, the Rays ended a three-game skid in which it managed one run in the last two. The Yankees dropped six of their last eight contests overall and will send rookie Luis Severino to the mound against Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer, who has lost once in nine career starts versus New York. Rookie Mikie Mahtook, who has been earning more playing time recently, is 4-for-8 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases in the series for the Rays.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (3-3, 3.35 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (12-11, 2.95)

Severino attempts to rebound from his worst outing in the majors when he allowed six runs on six hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings against Toronto on Friday. The 21-year-old Dominican had allowed a total of nine runs (eight earned) over his first six starts with the Yankees. Evan Longoria homered and James Loney is 2-for-2 against Severino, who yielded one run in 6 1/3 frames to beat the Rays on Sept. 4.

Archer came up empty in his last two starts, including a loss to the Yankees when he allowed five runs (four earned) over 6 1/3 innings. It was the first defeat for the 26-year-old North Carolina native against New York after winning his first five decisions. Archer boasts a 2.18 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in his career versus the Yankees, but has won only three of 16 starts overall at home in 2015 while posting a 9-4 mark on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay C J.P. Arencibia has recorded 15 RBIs, including two on Tuesday, in 17 games since being recalled for the first time this season.

2. The Yankees, who are 11-7 against the Rays this season, have hit 42 homers that have brought across at least three runs -- more than any team in the majors.

3. Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera left Tuesday’s game with a strained left knee and he will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Yankees 2