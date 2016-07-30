Preview: Yankees at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays finally found some offense to go along with a solid stretch of pitching en route to winning the series opener versus the visiting New York Yankees. After scoring more than three runs for the first time in six outings, the Rays look to continue a rare bit of positive momentum on Saturday when they bid for a series victory against their American League East rival.

Tampa Bay's 5-1 victory on Friday was just its second win in six outings, although the club has outscored the opposition by a 15-13 mark in that stretch. Evan Longoria drove in a run with a double for his 16th hit and 11th RBI in his last 11 games. While the Rays have long since made themselves comfortable in the cellar, New York had been making a quiet charge with wins in eight of 10 before dropping its last two contests. Veteran Mark Teixeira has shown flashes at the plate with an RBI single on Friday for his sixth hit in as many games, but he is just 2-for-11 in his career against Saturday starter Drew Smyly.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (9-6, 4.80) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (2-11, 5.42)

Eovaldi has shown a spark since returning to the rotation, allowing a total of three runs on 11 hits in 12 innings to pick up a pair of victories. The 26-year-old struck out six batters in 6 2/3 innings in a 5-2 win over San Francisco on Sunday and has fanned 20 in three career outings versus Tampa Bay. Eovaldi improved to 1-2 versus the Rays on May 29 after permitting just one run on six hits in as many innings of a 2-1 triumph.

Smyly simply can't buy a break as the 27-year-old was in line for his first win since May 16 before the bullpen failed to hold the lead in a 4-3 setback at Oakland. One of Smyly's two victories this season came at the expense of New York, against which he permitted one run on six hits in seven innings during an 8-1 rout at Yankee Stadium. Smyly routinely has handcuffed New York in his career, posting a 2-0 mark with one save and a 1.71 ERA while limiting the club to a .168 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York DH Alex Rodriguez could get the nod on Saturday after being held out of the starting lineup in six consecutive games, according to manager Joe Girardi.

2. Tampa Bay SS Brad Miller has recorded back-to-back multi-hit performances and four in his last eight outings.

3. Yankees 2B Starlin Castro is just 3-for-23 in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Rays 2