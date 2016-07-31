Preview: Yankees at Rays

The New York Yankees began to entertain thoughts of a playoff run with an 8-2 stretch earlier this month, but a three-game losing streak has quickly brought them back to reality. The Yankees will try to get back on track and avoid a humbling three-game sweep when they visit the last-place Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

New York dropped to 2-3 on its eight-game road trip with a 6-3 loss to the Rays on Saturday and will hand the ball to Michael Pineda, who is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA in two starts versus Tampa Bay in 2016, for Sunday’s contest. Carlos Beltran is batting .338 since July 9 for the Yankees, but has cooled off while going 1-for-12 during the losing streak. The Rays have won three games in a row after sinking near the bottom in the American League and Blake Snell attempts to extend the team’s streak of quality starts to 11, which would be second-most in franchise history. Tim Beckham belted one of three homers for Tampa Bay on Saturday and is 12-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (5-9, 5.00 ERA) vs. Rays LH Blake Snell (2-4, 3.05)

Pineday has dazzled in his last two starts, limiting Baltimore and Houston to one run and 10 hits combined with 16 strikeouts in 13 total innings. The 27-year-old, who boasts 135 strikeouts and just 31 walks in 113 1/3 innings, was winless in his previous six starts before the two victories. Steven Souza Jr. is 6-for-14 with three homers versus Pineda, who is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in nine career starts against the Rays.

Snell has strung together three consecutive solid outings, permitting four runs and 12 hits combined over 18 2/3 innings while managing just one victory. The 23-year-old rookie struck out 20 in those three starts, but has had some control issues with 22 walks in 44 1/3 innings overall. Snell made his major-league debut against the Yankees on April 23, giving up one run and two hits over five innings without a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay SS Brad Miller boasts multiple hits in three consecutive games and is 7-for-17 during a four-game hitting streak.

2. Beltran needs two runs scored to join fellow Yankee DH Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols as the only active players with 1,500 RBIs and 1,500 runs.

3. The Rays have allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of their 14 games since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Yankees 2