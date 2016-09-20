Preview: Yankees at Rays

The New York Yankees entered their four-game weekend series at Boston sitting four games out of first place in the American League East and two out of the second wild card. Following a sweep by their bitter rival, the Yankees saw each deficit doubled as they prepare to regroup for a visit to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game set.

New York had won seven in a row and was going for a four-game sweep of Tampa Bay earlier this month before dropping the series finale, a loss that started its current 1-7 spiral. The Yankees, losers of five straight, slipped to sixth place in the wild-card chase and lost second baseman Starlin Castro (hamstring) and Jacoby Ellsbury (knee) to injuries over the weekend, with Ellsbury listed as day-to-day. Tampa Bay, relegated to playing spoiler, returns home off a 5-6 road trip that ended with a four-game split against Baltimore. New York right-hander Michael Pineda, winless since Aug. 5, gets the nod in the series opener against left-hander Drew Smyly, who has not lost since July 18.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (6-11, 4.94 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (7-11, 4.98)

Pineda had allowed two runs or fewer in three straight starts but failed to get through five innings in each as manager Joe Girardi has shown little patience with the erratic right-hander. Pineda admitted to a "little frustration" when Girardi pulled him after 4 2/3 innings against the Rays while holding a 7-2 lead on Sept. 9. Corey Dickerson is 6-for-10 against Pineda while Evan Longoria is 5-for-30 with 10 strikeouts.

Smyly ended a string of three straight no-decisions by limiting the Toronto Blue Jays to two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings last time out. He wobbled in his previous two turns, giving up five runs each to Baltimore and Boston, and continues to be victimized by the long ball with eight homers surrendered in his last six outings. Smyly has never lost to the Yankees in eight appearances (five starts), going 3-0 with a 1.91 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees C Gary Sanchez has homered in his last two games, giving him 16 blasts in 41 games this season.

2. Longoria is 10-for-22 with three homers and eight RBIs while hitting safely in five straight games.

3. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius is 7-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Rays 3