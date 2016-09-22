Preview: Yankees at Rays

Rookie Gary Sanchez looks to continue his assault on major-league pitching when the visiting New York Yankees go for a three-game sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The 23-year-old Sanchez belted his 18th and 19th home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 victory on Wednesday – his 43rd game of the season -- and has hit safely in six consecutive contests.

Sanchez is playing a leading role in New York’s late-season run as the team climbed within 2 ½ games of Baltimore for the American League’s second wild card by winning the first two contests of the series. New York will send Luis Cessa to the mound for the finale against fellow rookie Blake Snell, who made his career debut against the Yankees earlier this season. The last-place Rays have dropped four of their last five games and lost 11 of 18 against New York in 2016. Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria moved within five of his first 100-RBI season since 2010 with a solo blast on Wednesday and has hit safely in seven straight games (13-for-30, four homers, nine RBIs).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Cessa (4-2, 4.44 ERA) vs. Rays LH Blake Snell (5-8, 3.87)

Cessa is winless in his last four starts, allowing 13 runs - 12 earned - over 22 innings during that stretch. The 24-year-old Mexican has had trouble keeping the ball in the park, giving up 14 blasts - five against the Rays - in 52 2/3 frames over 14 appearances. Cessa owns a 7.11 ERA in three outings against Tampa Bay this season, including a loss in the lone start on Sept. 11.

Snell is 1-3 over his last five starts, including a rough outing at New York on Sept. 9 in which he permitted three runs on six hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old has registered 88 strikeouts in 81 1/3 frames and has surrendered just five homers, but his 47 walks are a concern. Sanchez has gone deep against Snell, who is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in three starts versus the Yankees in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay INF Brad Miller is 4-for-8 with a pair of homers - reaching 30 for the first time in his career - and four RBIs in the series.

2. New York 3B Chase Headley, who owns a five-game hitting streak, missed the last three contests due to a back injury but could play Thursday.

3. The Rays are set to place OF Steven Souza Jr. (hip) on the 60-day disabled list and recall INF Juniel Querecuto.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Yankees 2