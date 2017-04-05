Preview: Yankees at Rays

The New York Yankees got big-time production from the bottom third of the batting order to win their first of the season and hope to get the rest of the lineup going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for the rubber match of a three-game set. Seventh-place hitter Chase Headley belted a solo homer and No. 9 Ronald Torreyes had a two-run blast in New York’s 5-0 victory Tuesday.

Headley is 5-for-8 in the first two games of the season while the Yankees are waiting for last year’s breakout star Gary Sanchez to get on track as the catcher is hitless in 10 at-bats with three strikeouts in the early going. Michael Pineda gets the start for New York and will have to be aware of Steven Souza Jr., who is 9-for-19 with four homers against the right-hander and had a pair of hits Tuesday. The Rays managed just five hits after registering 13 to produce seven runs in the season opener Sunday, but Evan Longoria is off to a good start (3-for-6, homer, three RBIs). Tampa Bay right-hander Alex Cobb takes the mound for the series finale after missing most of the last two seasons due to injury.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (2016: 6-12, 4.82 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Cobb (2016: 1-2, 8.59)

Pineda gets another chance to take a prominent role in the rotation after a disappointing 2016 season in which he surrendered 27 homers despite striking out a career-best 207. The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic was especially unsuccessful on the road where he went 2-7 with a 4.91 ERA and teams hit .275 against him. Corey Dickerson is 6-for-12 and Brad Miller 7-for-18 with a homer each versus Pineda, who went 0-3 with a 7.30 ERA in five starts against Tampa Bay in 2016.

Cobb missed all of 2015 along with most of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and hopes to find the form that led to an outstanding 2014 when he won 10 games and registered a 2.87 ERA. The 29-year-old, who has limited opponents to a .225 batting average at home in his career, made five starts in 2016 and struggled - allowing 32 hits in 22 innings. Brett Gardner is 6-for-20 with a homer versus Cobb, who is 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 12 career starts against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF Peter Bourjos, 1B Rickie Weeks Jr. and SS Daniel Robertson made their debuts with the team Tuesday and combined to go 0-for-9.

2. New York DH Matt Holliday doubled in a run Tuesday for his first hit and first RBI with the team after signing as a free agent in the offseason.

3. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier is 3-for-7 with two runs scored, a stolen base and a pair of walks in the opening two contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Yankees 4