Yankees 3, Rays 2: Derek Jeter singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning as visiting New York edged Tampa Bay to snap a five-game losing streak.

Martin Prado belted a two-run homer and Mark Teixeira added a pair of hits for the Yankees, who moved within four games of the second American League wild-card spot. Dellin Betances (5-0) pitched a perfect eighth to gain the victory and David Robertson worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 32nd save.

Yunel Escobar and Ben Zobrist each had a single and knocked in a run for the Rays, who dropped six games out in the race for the second AL wild card. Drew Smyly yielded two runs on four hits over seven innings in his first start at home with Tampa Bay and Jake McGee (3-1) gave up a run on three hits in the ninth.

The Rays drew even at 2-2 without getting the ball out of the infield in the seventh as pinch-runner Logan Forsythe scored on Zobrist’s groundout. Brett Gardner reached on an infield single and went to second on Forsythe’s throwing error before Jeter ripped a 2-2 pitch to right field with none out to snap the tie.

Chase Headley walked with two out in the second and trotted home when Prado drilled a 0-2 pitch from Smyly into the left-field seats for a 2-0 lead. New York starter Shane Greene retired nine straight before Matt Joyce singled, moved up on Evan Longoria’s base hit and scored on Escobar’s single to left in the sixth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (elbow), out since July 8, threw 25 pitches during a bullpen session Saturday and reportedly had no discomfort. … Greene allowed two runs on seven hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts over six-plus innings in his seventh major-league start. … The Rays extended their club-record streak to 12 straight games without allowing more than three runs.