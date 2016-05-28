Rays 9, Yankees 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays broke out of a weeklong slump, jumping out to a big lead in a 9-5 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (22-25), who had dropped six of seven games coming in, got a quality start from starter Matt Moore (2-3), who held the Yankees to three runs in six-plus innings.

Tampa Bay continued to swing the bat with power, with Evan Longoria hitting a two-run homer and catcher Hank Conger doubling his season RBI total in one swing with a three-run homer.

The Yankees (23-25) lost for the third time in four games.

For the second time this season, the Rays jumped on Yankees starter Michael Pineda (2-6), who was out after just 3 2/3 innings in his shortest start of the year. Pineda gave up nine hits and six runs, both one short of his season high set in his previous start against the Rays on April 24.

Pineda was in trouble from the start, hitting Brandon Guyer and giving up a double to Brad Miller. Longoria hit a sacrifice fly and Logan Morrison and Corey Dickerson added RBI singles for a 3-0 lead.

Longoria’s two-run homer -- his ninth home run of the season -- made it 5-0 in the second, and an RBI single by Longoria finished the night for Pineda.

The Yankees got a home run in the fourth from Carlos Beltran -- his 12th of the year -- but didn’t score again until the seventh, when Moore ran into problems.

Second baseman Steve Pearce lost a pop fly and let it drop for a base hit, and then Moore gave up a walk and two singles to make it 9-2 and load the bases.

Reliever Enny Romero came and walked Ronald Torryes to make it 9-3 but was able to strike out Alex Rodriguez to end the inning.

The Yankees added two runs in the eighth against Romero.

Conger, who hit his first home run of the season, had another rarity, throwing out Chase Headley as he tried to steal second in the second inning.

Headley made it to the bag but took his foot off the base for a split second and was tagged out. Conger had thrown out just one of the last 52 runners attempting to steal on him going back to last May.

NOTES: Rays OF Brandon Guyer, already leading the majors with 13 hit-by-pitches, was hit by a Michael Pineda pitch to lead off the Rays’ first inning. He has been hit by a pitch more times than the Yankees (12) as a team. ... The Rays entered the game leading the American League with 68 home runs, despite not having any of the majors’ 30 players with 10 or more home runs. They did, however, have an AL-best eight players with at least five home runs. ... While the Rays have struggled to get long outings from their starters, the Yankees came in with a streak of nine straight games with their starter lasting at least six innings. They are a combined 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA in that span.