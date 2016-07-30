Odorizzi, Rays shut down Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Given one last chance to showcase himself before the trade deadline, Rays starter Jake Odorizzi pitched six-plus shutout innings to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-1 vicotry Friday over the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field.

Odorizzi (5-5) won for the second time in three starts in what would be his last appearance with the Rays if he's dealt before Monday's trade deadline.

The Rays (40-61) won their first home game in 12 days, while the Yankees (52-50) lost after having the best record in the majors (8-3) since July 17.

Yankees starter Ivan Nova (7-6), also mentioned as a trade possibility, gave up five runs and six hits, and didn't make it through the fifth inning.

New York spoiled the shutout on Mark Teixeira's RBI single with two outs in the eighth off reliever Dylan Floro.

Rays reliever Erasmo Ramirez, another reported trade target, came in for the ninth but gave up two singles, putting the tying run on deck. That created a save situation for Alex Colome, who got the final two outs for his 23rd save.

Odorizzi, who came in with a major-league-high 12 no-decisions this season, gave up two hits in the first three batters, but just one more hit in the first five innings.

The Rays had much better success against Nova, who was in trouble from the start. Logan Forsythe and Corey Dickerson hit solo home runs in the first inning -- the 10th this season for Forsythe, the 15th for Dickerson.

Tampa Bay added a run in the third inning when Brad Miller led off the inning with a triple, then scored on Dickerson's RBI fielder's choice for a 3-0 lead. The Rays had two on and one out, but Nova was able to get out of the inning with no further damage.

Miller sparked the Rays again in the fifth, leading off with a double and scoring on an RBI double by Evan Longoria. After Nova was chased from the game after only 4 1/3 innings, reliever Chad Green gave up a sacrifice fly to Steven Souza Jr. to make it 5-0, but got out of a bases-loaded jam to end the inning.

Odorizzi also pitched well against the Yankees earlier this season, allowing only one hit in seven innings but losing 2-1 when that hit was a two-run Starlin Castro homer in the seventh inning.

NOTES: The Rays made injury-related moves before Friday's game -- 1B Logan Morrison (right forearm strain) and OF Oswaldo Arcia (right elbow strain) were placed on the 15-day disabled list, RHP Brad Boxberger was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and UTL Nick Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Durham. Boxberger had returned from adductor surgery for one appearance in late May, giving up two runs and two hits in two-thirds of an inning before returning to the DL. Franklin is in his third stint with the Rays this season, hitting .313 with 13 RBIs in 94 at-bats. ... The Yankees are one of two major-league teams (with the Twins) whose record has improved in each month this season, from 8-14 in April to 16-15 in May to 15-12 in June. They are 13-11 in July.