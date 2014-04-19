Rays sting Yankees in 11-5 victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays had not led at any point in more than six days, but on a night where all of their runs came with two outs, they rallied emphatically, rebounding from a 4-0 deficit for an 11-5 win over the New York Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays had gone 42 innings without leading but finally went in front in the seventh inning on James Loney’s two-out single. Tampa Bay (8-9) broke loose for eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings, riding a season-high 16 hits to a home win in front of a crowd of 26,079.

“We got a lot of two-out hits from guys we’re going to depend on and lean on all season,” said outfielder Sean Rodriguez, who hit a two-run homer in the eighth. “This can definitely get us going in the right direction.”

New York (10-7) saw three relievers give up four hits in the seventh, with Loney delivering a go-ahead, two-run single to right with two outs against reliever Adam Warren.

“Two strikes, I think he left something out over the plate, more than he wanted to,” said Loney, who had a two-run double to start the Rays’ scoring in the fourth.

The bullpen collapse ended a five-game win streak for the Yankees, who gave up five runs in a disastrous eighth. Tampa Bay came in having scored just 16 runs in its previous 10 games but broke out with a season-high 16 hits.

Yankees reliever Cesar Cabral imploded in the eighth, hitting three batters and giving up a two-run single to right fielder Wil Myers before getting ejected after his third hit batter.

“It’s going to happen every once in a while. (You) can’t say you know when, can’t predict it. We had a hiccup,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We had two strikes a number of times and we couldn’t put them away. They put up tough at-bats, and you move on.”

The Rays got 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief from four relievers, with Jake McGee (1-0) picking up the win and Joel Peralta and Brandon Gomes adding a perfect inning each.

Loney, who came into the game with five RBIs all season, had four, all on hits with two outs. Myers broke out of an 0-for-14 slump with two singles for three RBIs. Rodriguez hit his second home run in as many games, after hitting into a triple play in Thursday’s loss.

Tampa Bay had not led since a 1-0 win at Cincinnati on Saturday, a span of more than six days, including four full games and the first six innings on Friday.

“I’d like to believe this is a definite reboot kind of game,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

For the second night in a row, the Yankees jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second. Catcher Brian McCann and second baseman Yangervis Solarte opened the inning with singles, and Loney snagged a hard ground ball from first baseman Kelly Johnson, but his throw to second hit Solarte in the back, loading the bases.

Scott Sizemore hit a liner to left-center field that the Rays’ David DeJesus dived and missed for a bases-clearing three-run double. Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner added an RBI groundout for the 4-0 lead.

Yankees starter Hiroki Kuroda was sharp early, facing the minimum in the first three innings despite allowing the lead runner on base in the second and third. Loney grounded into a double play in the second and Escobar did the same in the third.

Tampa Bay got two runs in the fourth, with Loney scoring two runs on a double to left field after outfielder Matt Joyce walked and third baseman Evan Longoria singled. Kuroda stranded two runners, getting designated hitter Logan Forsythe to ground out to third to end the threat.

“Everybody’s going to have an off night,” Warren said. “It just happened that a couple of guys did on the same night. I don’t know, we’ll bounce back. You have off nights, but you bounce back.”

NOTES: Rays LHP Erik Bedard, pressed into duty by injuries to three Tampa Bay starters, lasted 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon was pleased with Bedard’s progress after 59 pitches in relief in his last appearance. ... Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury made a leaping grab at the wall in the fourth inning to steal a double from Rays 2B Ben Zobrist. ... The Rays optioned reliever Brad Boxberger to Triple-A Durham after the game and will announce a corresponding move on Saturday.