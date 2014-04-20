Rays pound five homers in 16-1 win over Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Yankees have 15 games to go against the Tampa Bay Rays this season, but it’s a safe bet that they wish that somehow they would dodge facing Chris Archer.

Archer beat the New York Yankees all three times he faced them as a rookie last season, and he picked right up where he left off Saturday, scattering three hits through 6 2/3 innings as the Rays earned a 16-1 win.

The Rays made it easy for Archer, staking him to their biggest display of power of the season. Tampa Bay pounded out five home runs to tie their franchise high at home in Tropicana Field. The last time they had five homers was against the Minnesota Twins on Sept 18, 2008.

Ryan Hanigan and Wil Myers each had two home runs and Evan Longoria had one. Hanigan now has three homers on the season and Myers has two. Longoria’s blast off the “C” ring catwalk in left field was his second home run of the season and 164th career homer, giving him the franchise record previously held by Carlos Pena.

“I guess it was about time,” Longoria said about becoming the team’s all-time home run leader. “It took me quite a while to do it but it came in a game that we needed a win.”

Yankee starter Ivan Nova lasted four innings and surrendered four of the home runs, the most he allowed in an appearance in his career. He left the game with soreness in his right elbow.

“Tony (Pena, the Yankees bench coach) noticed him shaking his arm a little bit,” Yankee manager Joe Girardi said. “I ran out to check him. I asked him, ‘Where are you feeling it?’ He said his elbow. I asked him if he still wanted to pitch and he said no and I said, ‘You’re done’. Anytime you lose a starter, it’s a blow. Starters aren’t easy to replace. Obviously there is concern and we’ll know more about him tomorrow morning.”

Archer (2-1) allowed a game-opening single to Jacoby Ellerby and then set down the next 12 Yankees he faced before allowing an infield hit to Alfonso Soriano and a an RBI double to former Ray Kelly Johnson in the fifth inning.

“He wasn’t thinking about his mechanics out there, he was relaxed and all his pitches were working,” Hanigan said. “He had a great outlook and approach tonight and it showed.”

Archer departed after 6 2/3 innings and C.J. Riefenhauser made his major league debut, retiring all four batters he faced.

“He was kind of stone-faced,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “I loved it. He threw one ball and 10 or 11 strikes. He was totally composed. An outstanding first performance that did not surprise me in the least.”

The Yankees finished the game with Dean Anna, the starting shortshop, on the mound. His pitches were too slow to register on the scoreboard radar gun but he faced six batters in the eighth inning, giving up three hits and two runs.

The Rays pounded five home runs, four against Nova and one against Matt Daley, to jump out to a 10-1 lead through five innings.

Hanigan and Myers both had two home runs. Hanigan now has three homers this season while Myers connected on his first two -- including a three-run shot in the fifth inning.

Johnson doubled to left-center, driving home Soriano to get New York on the scoreboard in the fifth inning.

That was about all the Yankees had to feel good about, though Girardi did find something.

“The good thing is that tonight’s game only counts as one,” Girardi said. “We know they are explosive, they have a lot of power in their lineup, and you need to shut them down. We need to try to right the ship tomorrow.”

NOTES: LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was recalled from Triple-A Durham Saturday to take the roster spot of RHP Brad Boxberger, who was optioned to Durham. . This is Riefenhauser’s first major league call-up. ... Yankees SS Derek Jeter did not start after going 1-for-5 with two strikeouts on Friday. It was the fourth game of the season that Jeter has sat out. ... CF Jacoby Ellsbury was thrown out trying to steal second base in the first inning. It was the second time this season he was thrown out trying to steal in 10 attempts. ... On Friday, LHP Cesar Cabral became the 21st pitcher in Yankees history to hit three or more batters in a game.