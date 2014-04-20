Yankees salvage series split with Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For all the runs New York allowed the previous two nights, for all the stellar pitching on both sides in Sunday’s game, the winning run in the Yankees’ 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays came on a bases-loaded, 12th-inning walk by rookie shortstop Dean Anna.

Anna came into the game with a .136 average.

“That’s a huge at-bat,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Anna’s patience in fouling off two-strike pitches before taking a pitch to bring in the run.

For 11 innings, it was a surprising pitchers’ duel, but New York’s bats came through in the 12th to give the Yankees a four-game series split at Tropicana Field.

In the first extra-inning game of 2014 for both teams, the Rays (9-10) put leadoff batters on in the ninth and 11th but could not get the walkoff win.

The Yankees (11-8) got stellar pitching, including five innings from starter Vidal Nuno, after giving up 27 runs in the previous two losses.

“That’s a big win. After winning the first game (Thursday) the way we did, then to get really beat up the next two days, to bounce back and leave here 2-2 ... I thought that was important,” Girardi said.

The Yankees took the lead in the 12th when rookie reliever CJ Riefenhauser walked Anna with the bases loaded. Catcher Brian McCann had singled, setting up an intentional walk to Jacoby Ellsbury to get to Anna, who replaced Derek Jeter in the bottom of the 11th.

Outfielder Carlos Beltran, facing the eighth Rays pitcher of the game in Josh Lueke, brought in two more runs with a single up the middle for a 4-1 lead. Designated hitter Alfonso Soriano hit a bloop single into right to drive in another run.

Reliever Preston Claiborne, called up from Triple-A Scranton earlier in the day, pitched the final two innings to pick uphis first major league win.

“When you have a chance to go to the 3-1 series and miss out on that attempt, when you only give up one run in nine innings, in 10 innings, in 11 innings, you’d like to be able to win that game at home,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

Rays closer Grant Balfour pitched two innings of perfect baseball, retiring the side in the ninth and 10th. Yankees reliever Shawn Kelley answered with two hitless innings, striking out the side in the bottom of the 10th.

New York looked to have a runner in scoring position with one out in the 11th for pinch-runner Ichiro Suzuki, but Maddon challenged the call on the tag at second and the call was overturned for a second out.

The Rays tied the score in the seventh, benefiting from a questionable call at second base. Brian Roberts bobbled a potential double-play ball and replays appeared to show he caught it lost it in transferring it from the glove, but the runner, James Loney, was called safe.

Reliever Adam Warren gave up a single to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Matt Joyce hit a fly ball to right field, and Loney tagged and slid home for the tying run, just ahead of the throw home by Beltran. With the tying run at third after tagging up, the Rays pinch-hit with David DeJesus, but he struck out to end the inning and extend a hitless streak to 24 at-bats.

“You think you might have turned somewhat of an offensive corner with really good at-bats, making hard contact,” Maddon said. “We just didn’t have that today.”

The game started as an unexpected pitchers’ duel, with lefty Nuno making his first start of 2014 after just 4 1/3 innings of relief work. Tampa Bay gave left-hander Cesar Ramos just his second start, filling in again with three starting pitchers out with injuries for the Rays.

Nuno did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. Ramos kept the Yankees off the scoreboard until the fourth, when New York got a run with help from a replay challenge by Girardi.

Soriano led off the inning with a double but looked to be stranded at third when Rays right fielder Wil Myers came down with ball after a leaping grab against the wall on a ball hit by Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. Replays showed the ball had caromed off the outfield fence and off the padding into Myers’ glove. The call was overturned and Gardner was awarded an RBI double for a 1-0 Yankees lead.

“I was unhappy I had to go back to second base,” Gardner said. “We’re taught to keep playing. He knew he didn’t catch the ball (on the fly), but he acted like he caught it. ... I‘m definitely fortunate we have the replay.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay’s 16-1 win on Saturday night matched the largest margin of victory in the franchise’s 18 seasons, tying a 17-2 drubbing of Baltimore in 2007. The Rays also matched the team record for runs in consecutive games with 27, with 11 in Friday’s win. Saturday’s 16 runs are the most in the majors this season and the fourth-best in team history. ... Seeking bullpen help, the Yankees called up RHP Preston Claiborne, who pitched extensively last season, and 23-year-old Brian Mitchell, a right-hander who has never pitched above Double-A. First baseman Mark Teixeira was activated as well and had two of the Yankees’ first six hits. ... Rays LHP Matt Moore will undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season. Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery.