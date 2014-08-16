Rays reach .500 with shutout win over Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays might have had a hard time believing their manager’s evaluation of their team earlier this season.

The Rays were 24-42 after losing on June 10, 18 games under .500. They held the worst record in baseball for a long stretch this season. Joe Maddon said he knew they were better, and he expected them to break even, then keep getting better.

Tampa Bay completed its long climb back to .500 on Friday night, beating the New York Yankees 5-0 at Tropicana Field.

With the win, the Rays moved to 61-61 on the year and became the fourth team in major league history to reach the .500 mark after being 18 games below it.

“I’d be lying to say I knew we were going to get to this point,” starter Alex Cobb said. “I think Joe’s the only one that’s been saying that. I haven’t believed him the whole time, but I won’t doubt him again.”

Tampa Bay has put together an even record for the first time since April 22, the first club to climb out of an 18-game hole since the 2006 Florida Marlins. The only other two teams to accomplish such a feat: the 2004 Devil Rays and the 1899 Louisville Colonels.

But now comes the real challenge for the Rays, the reason they weren’t exactly celebrating their accomplishment in the postgame clubhouse.

To get where they want to go this year, they’ll have to become the first team to climb back from 18 games under .500 -- and finish that season with a winning record.

“It was not easy,” Maddon said. “We definitely dug ourselves in a substantial hole, and then we’re getting out of it now.”

The Rays remained on track to do so Friday night, with Cobb striking out eight batters over 7 1/3 scoreless innings. Cobb (8-6, 3.19 ERA) has allowed two runs or less in seven straight starts, tying a franchise record.

Reliever Brad Boxberger entered in the eighth, gave up a single to Derek Jeter that loaded the bases then struck out Jacoby Ellsbury and Mark Teixeira to preserve the shutout.

Tampa Bay has now won seven of its last nine games, improving to 37-19 since hitting rock bottom on June 10.

The Rays jumped out to a two-run lead in the first inning on two fielder‘s-choice ground balls. After putting up two more in the seventh, Rays first baseman James Loney homered in the eighth to put Tampa Bay ahead by five.

Starter Brandon McCarthy (7-12, 4.24) was on the wrong end of the Yankees’ fifth shutout loss this season as New York lost for a season-high-tying fifth straight game. McCarthy (7-12, 4.24) gave up two runs in the first, was charged with two unearned runs in the seventh and left with the bases loaded.

“I made some better pitches to work out of it, but bottom line, it was enough poor pitches to set us up in a bad spot,” McCarthy said.

The Yankees lineup, meanwhile, put the leadoff man on base every inning from the second to fifth but couldn’t push a runner past second base.

“(Cobb) was stingy,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We got some guys on, but it seemed like he got better when we got guys on base.”

Now, the Rays will have to guard against complacency, because it only takes one loss on Saturday to fall back on the losing side of .500.

“It’s good we finally got here,” left fielder Ben Zobrist said. “But we don’t feel like we’re done. We’re going to keep pushing and get over .500 here and make a run for it.”

“To get back to even ground is very important,” Maddon added, “in that we can look forward.”

NOTES: Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka, on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, will throw a bullpen session of 25 fastballs Saturday at Tropicana Field, manager Joe Girardi said. ... After the game, the Rays optioned reliever Brandon Gomes to Triple-A Durham. They will make a corresponding move on Saturday, expected to be a position player. ... Cobb has won six straight starts, a career high. ... Rays OF David DeJesus (fractured left hand) is slated to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday with the Gulf Coast League Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla. ... Rays C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) is feeling better, manager Joe Maddon said. ... Tampa Bay OF Wil Myers (fractured right wrist) could return from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham later this week. ... Yankees C Brian McCann (concussion) could be activated from the disabled list Sunday, Girardi said. ... Saturday’s game is sold out, according to the Rays -- only their second sellout of the season.