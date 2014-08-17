Jeter delivers game-winning hit as Yanks edge Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Yankees shrugged off the stress of a five-game losing streak, their longest of the season, and the hero was the guy who has come through in the clutch so many times in the past.

Derek Jeter drove a single just past the outstretched glove of second baseman Logan Forsythe to score Brett Gardner from second base in the top of the ninth inning and the New York Yankees edged the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Watching Jeter deliver in the clutch was nothing new for Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

“I’ve seen it a long, long, time,” Girardi said. “He’s a guy that has always been able to relax in the big moments.”

Jeter’s RBI came after Gardner reached second base on a base hit and a throwing error by Forsythe.

“It was a tough play,” Forsythe said. “I just rushed it and tried to be too quick.”

Rays manager Joe Maddon took issue with the official scoring of the play, which credited Gardner with a hit and Forsythe with an error.

“It was an error, it was not a hit,” Maddon said. “I think Logan (Forsythe) would be the first person to tell you that. He made a mistake. So what? The guy has been fabulous for us on defense.”

New York grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning when second baseman Martin Prado hit an 0-2 pitch into the left-field stands. The two-run blast was Prado’s seventh home run of the season and his second since joining New York on July 31.

“He hit a fastball,” Rays starting pitcher Drew Smyly said. “It was right where I wanted it to be. I‘m shocked he hit it so far.”

Prado, naturally, saw it differently.

“I was down in the count so I was hoping he can make a mistake,” Prado said. “He actually threw a fastball and left it up and I put the best swing I probably could on it.”

With two outs, third baseman Chase Headley walked and stole second ahead of Prado’s homer.

The Rays battled back, patching together three singles in the sixth inning and pushing another run across in the seventh to tie the score.

“It was a really, really hard-fought baseball game on both sides,” Maddon said. “I thought, if you are a fan, you’re totally entertained by that game. I‘m very proud of our guys. If we keep playing that game, our missions will be accomplished.”

Rays reliever Jake McGee took the loss, his first of the season against three wins.

Smyly of the Rays and Shane Greene, the Yankee starter, were both effective, but neither figured in the final decision.

Smyly, making his first home start for the Rays since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers for David Price on July 31, scattered four hits and retired nine batters in a row through the middle innings. Greene struck out a season-high 10 batters.

”In the bullpen warming up before the game, I felt really good,“ Greene said. ”My cutter was really good today so I was kind of working off of that. I think my command was pretty good.

“He (Greene) had everything today,” Girardi said. “His sinker was good, his slider was good, his change-up was good. He used them really effectively.”

But it was Jeter coming through when he had to that made the difference.

“I always like being in those situations,” Jeter said. “Doesn’t mean I‘m going to succeed, I’ve failed quite a bit as well. But I like those situations.”

Reliever Dellin Betances got the win, his fifth of the season, and David Robertson closed out the game for his 32nd save of the season.

NOTES: The Rays recalled INF Vince Belnome from Durham and optioned RHP Brandon Gomes to the Triple-A club. ... Saturday’s game drew the Rays’ second sellout of the season, the other being Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays. ... New York SS Derek Jeter collected his 1,007th multi-hit game Friday when he went 2-for-4. He passed Hank Aaron (1,006) for third most since 1900 for a player with one team. ... The Yankees have used 31 pitchers this season, a single-season franchise high. ... Tampa Bay is 9-2 against American League East opponents since June 28.