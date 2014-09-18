Jeter, Yankees salvage series vs. Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays gave Derek Jeter a fine bottle of wine in commemoration of his final game at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Then Jeter gave the scores of fans feting him something to cheer for and right-hander Brandon McCarthy gave the New York Yankees another strong performance in a series-salvaging 3-2 win over the Rays.

In the process, the Yankees ended a potentially historic run by Rays starter Alex Cobb, who is third best all time in the American League with a streak of 12 straight starts allowing two or fewer runs. He trailed Seattle’s Felix Hernandez (17, this season) and Detroit’s Al Benton (15 in 1945).

McCarthy (7-4) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk and struck out four in seven innings, posting his sixth consecutive quality start against the Rays. He struck out the side on nine pitches in the seventh. He has worked at least six innings in eight consecutive starts.

“I think his curveball has been good, and his sinker has been really effective,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I think he gets some strikes with it and puts some guys away with it, but I think the command of the sinker’s the most important thing.”

The Rays had the tying run on third in the eighth inning, but right-hander Dellin Betances struck out designated hitter David DeJesus to preserve the lead. Betances (132) passed retired closer Mariano Rivero (130) for most strikeouts in a season by a Yankees reliever.

“Just being mentioned around his name, you’re talking the best closer or best reliever in the game,” Betances said. “Just to be allowed in the same breath (as) him, I take thrill in that.”

David Robertson posted his 37th save.

The Yankees won the final game of the three-game series to improve to 77-74. The Rays dropped to 74-79 and within one game of elimination for the second American League wild card.

Tampa Bay won the season series 11-8, failing to become the first team to win 12 games in consecutive seasons against the Yankees since the Orioles and Twins in 1967-68.

Cobb (9-8) allowed three runs, four hits and three walks, with three strikeouts, in six innings -- marking his shortest outing in his last 14 starts.

Third baseman Evan Longoria hit his team-leading 22nd home run of the year in the fourth inning, handing the Rays a 1-0 lead.

Doubles by third baseman Chase Headley and second baseman Brendan Ryan allowed the Yankees to claim the lead in the top of the fifth inning.

A night after the teams nearly sparred and Girardi, bench coach Tony Pena and pitcher David Phelps were ejected in the aftermath of Jeter being hit by a pitch, left fielder Chris Young began the fifth-inning rally by absorbing a Cobb curveball in his lower back.

It marked the sixth time in six games a Rays pitch had struck a Yankees batter. Two times in that stretch, the batter hit has been Headley, and he exacted revenge by raking a shot to the wall in left to score Young.

Ryan scored Headley with a ground-rule double into the right-field corner.

Cobb said he was not concerned that hitting Young would lead to an escalation of tensions. While Maddon said Cobb appeared to lose command with that pitch, Cobb said he was failing to repeat his proper mechanics all inning, leading to his fastballs tailing high and away and his breaking pitches going awry.

Maddon said he could tell from the outset of the game that this would be “just a baseball game” as neither Cobb nor McCarthy seemed interested in stoking the animosity between the teams.

New York took a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning but failed to fully capitalize against a struggling Cobb after loading the bases twice. The right-hander, who on Thursday came within five outs of throwing the first complete-game no-hitter against the Yankees since 1958, needed 39 pitches and a leaping catch at the wall by right fielder Wil Myers to escape trailing by just two runs.

Jeter began the rally with a single to end an 0-for-28 slide and catcher Brian McCann and first baseman Mark Teixeira walked to load the bases.

After working to a three-ball count with one out, center fielder Brett Gardner hammered a pitch to the wall in right, but Myers’ leaping catch under the home run barrier limited Gardner to a run-scoring sacrifice fly. Cobb walked Headley to load the bases again but won a long struggle with Ichiro Suzuki to end the inning.

“Wil save me three runs right there,” Cobb said. “Gardner just missed a grand slam there, so you walk away feeling fortunate. ... Just loss of command, fastballs up in the zone.”

Tampa Bay trimmed the deficit immediately to 3-2 against McCarthy when DeJesus tripled and scored on a groundout by Longoria, who has 46 RBIs in 56 games since the All-Star break.

NOTES: Umpire Joe West was suspended one game without pay for grabbing Philadelphia RHP Jonathan Papelbon by the uniform after he made an obscene gesture to the crowd at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. Sean Barber replaced West at Tropicana Field and worked third base Wednesday. Alan Porter moved behind the plate, and Marty Foster served as crew chief. ... Rays 1B James Loney entered play Wednesday a career .359 hitter against the Yankees, the best by a player with a minimum of 150 at-bats since 1930. ... Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with a sore right wrist.