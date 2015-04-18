Rodriguez belts two homers to carry Yankees past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Welcome back, Alex Rodriguez.

The Yankees designated hitter, returning to form after a year away from baseball, had two home runs and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees to a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field.

“We needed this one badly ... it was nice, and it came with a good team win,” said Rodriguez, who had his first multi-homer game in nearly three years. “More than anything, I‘m feeling very grateful to be playing baseball. ... It’s something I don’t take for granted, and it’s much appreciated.”

The game’s first eight runs all came on home runs, but the ninth run was well-earned. Rodriguez, facing a full count with two outs, came through with a single to center, scoring pinch-runner Brett Gardner, who had stolen second after coming in for right fielder Carlos Beltran, who reached on a shift-beating single to left field.

“Without Alex, we’re going to lose that ballgame,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He was really good. Four RBIs, two home runs, a big hit in the eighth inning to put us ahead. Just a great night for him. I thought he would be productive ... one thing he does is he works and he’s mechanically sound, and it’s paying off.”

The Rays (6-5) drop to 1-3 at home after returning from a 5-2 road trip, while the Yankees (4-6) bounced back after losing their last two in Baltimore. Andrew Miller got the final four outs for his third save of the season, getting all three outs in the ninth on strikeouts.

Rodriguez’s two-run home run tied the game in the sixth after the Rays had jumped ahead with four runs in the fourth.

The Rays trailed 2-0 in the fourth when they scored four runs on back-to-back home runs by rookie first baseman Allan Dykstra and third baseman Logan Forsythe. Designated hitter Evan Longoria had singled and left fielder Desmond Jennings had walked to set up Dykstra’s first career home run. Dykstra, 27, was 1-for-15 (.067) before the home run. Forsythe followed with a solo shot for the Rays’ first back-to-back home runs this season.

“Definitely exciting,” Dykstra said. “The timing was definitely awesome. To get the three runs and pull ahead in that part of the game was definitely a key situation, and to get my first home run at that time was very special.”

The Yankees had taken a 2-0 lead after three innings, their only two hits coming on solo home runs by Rodriguez and second baseman Stephen Drew. It was the third home run this season for each, with milestones on each hit.

Rodriguez’s homers give him 658 for his career, moving him within two of tying Willie Mays for fourth on baseball’s career home-run list. He also passed longtime teammate Derek Jeter to move into ninth place on baseball’s career runs list. Drew’s home run was the 100th of his career, making him and brother J.D. the eighth pair of brothers ever to each reach 100 home runs.

Rays starter Nathan Karns gave up the two solo home runs, but only those hits in the first five innings, striking out seven batters and walking four.

“Karnsy really battled to get through five innings,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He came out of the game with a chance to win, but there’s no doubt, it was a struggle for him but he kept battling a pretty good lineup.”

The Rays got three hits from third baseman Logan Forsythe, including one to lead off the ninth, but the Rays struck out three times to end the game without so much as getting him to second base.

NOTES: Rays 3B Evan Longoria was in jeopardy of ending the majors’ longest current games played streak, but he extended it Friday night to 253 games as the designated hitter after he was hit on the left hip by a pitch Thursday night. Longoria also has MLB’s longest consecutive starts streak at 180 games. ... With Longoria at DH, the Rays shifted Logan Forsythe to third, with hot-hitting rookie Tim Beckham starting at second. ... The Rays placed LHP Jeff Beliveau on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder soreness and called up LHP C.J. Riefenhauser from Triple-A Durham. Tampa Bay also optioned rookie OF Mikie Mahtook to Durham and recalled 2B Ryan Brett, who was hitting .226 at Durham. The Rays tied its record with 10 players on the disabled list, last set in 2012. ... Yankees 2B Stephen Drew, hitting .148 so far this season, was at 99 career home runs entering the game but he got his 100th. ... New York is tied for third in the majors with 13 home runs in nine games. Only the Orioles and Mariners had more entering Friday’s action.