Tanaka, Yankees blank Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For five innings, it was a scoreless pitchers’ duel, but the New York Yankees found their bats and pulled away for a 9-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night at Tropicana Field.

Masahiro Tanaka gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings, striking out eight without a walk, and the Yankees (5-6) blew the game open with seven runs in the seventh, including a grand slam by outfielder Chris Young.

“He had all his pitches tonight, which I think was the big difference,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Tanaka, who came into the game with a 7.00 ERA. “He located his fastball, used his curveball, his slider and his split really effectively. That’s the difference when you have all your weapons.”

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi took a shutout into the sixth and left trailing 2-0 in the seventh, only to see the Yankees break open the game against the Tampa Bay bullpen.

The Yankees tagged three Rays pitchers for seven runs and five hits in the seventh, including Young’s two-out grand slam off reliever Grant Balfour.

“A good ballgame that turned somewhat ugly,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I thought Odo really threw the ball well ... Tanaka on their side was very difficult.”

Tanaka was dominant, combining with Yankees relievers on a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and two walks, both in the ninth.

“He had everything going,” Cash said. “He was throwing front-door two-seamers, cutters, sliders, and putting guys away with splits. We knew coming in he’s pretty tough when he’s got all his pitches going.”

The Yankees had more hits in the seventh (five) than they did in the first six innings.

The first three runs in the seventh came on sacrifice flies by second baseman Gregorio Petit and first baseman Mark Teixeira and an RBI single by left fielder Brett Gardner.

Balfour was one strike from ending the inning when Young crushed a shot over the wall in left for his third home run of the season and a 9-0 lead. One swing doubled his RBI total for 2015.

The Yankees had broken the scoreless tie in the sixth, with Gardner and designated hitter Alex Rodriguez drawing walks and then scoring on a two-out triple off the wall in right field by catcher Brian McCann for a 2-0 lead.

“I think how the inning was set up -- Gardy walked, Al walked, (Mark Teixeira) Tex put a long at-bat on him,” Girardi said. “Mac got a big hit.”

McCann is now 8-for-13 for his career against Odorizzi, with a triple and two home runs.

“I guess he likes me,” said Odorizzi, who had allowed just one earned run in his first 19 2/3 innings of the season, lowering his ERA to 0.46 before running into trouble in the sixth.

Odorizzi gave up a single to third baseman Chase Headley to lead off the seventh before giving way to reliever C.J. Riefenhauser, and the inning unraveled from there.

Tanaka gave up a single to Rays designated hitter David DeJesus to open the game, then retired the next 15 in order, with six strikeouts. Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 0.61 ERA in his first two starts, scattered three hits in the first five innings, striking out seven and walking none.

The dominant pitching came a day after the teams combined for five home runs in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory to open the series. Odorizzi came in as just the third American League pitcher in the last 100 years to open a season winning consecutive starts of six-plus innings while allowing two or fewer hits and one or fewer runs in both outings.

NOTES: The Rays have two dubious records early in the season. Their 10 players on the disabled list matches the most in franchise history, and by no coincidence, the team has nine rookies on the 25-man roster, the most they’ve ever had on the roster before Sept. 1 in a season. ... Yankees OF Brett Gardner, who had missed two games with a wrist injury before entering Friday’s game as a pinch-runner and scoring the winning run, was back in the starting lineup, batting second. ... Rays LHP Drew Smyly, recovering from left shoulder tendinitis, will throw 70 pitches in his third rehab start Sunday for Double-A Montgomery. LHP Jake McGee (elbow surgery) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, and if all goes well, would line up rehab work in the minors. ... RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) threw a bullpen Saturday and is expected to have a rehab assignment Tuesday.