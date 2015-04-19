Yankees sweep Rays to move out of last

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Yankees got their leadoff man on base in each of the first seven innings Sunday, showing how well their bats have come alive in a 5-3 win to close out a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

“It’s great to see -- we felt we were going to have a pretty good offense,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We just had to get some guys back healthy and get them going, and we’ve done that.”

The Yankees (6-6) are out of last place in the AL East for the first time in 10 days, building momentum after Alex Rodriguez’s two-HR game Friday and a 9-0 win on Saturday. New York had 11 hits Sunday, and the Rays (6-7) dropped to 1-5 at home, with a day off before the first-place Boston Red Sox come to town.

“It’s a good time for an off-day,” said manager Kevin Cash, whose team went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. “We had a tough one Friday night, just got beat last night and today, we had some opportunities, got that tying run to the plate a couple of times and didn’t capitalize. Other than that, don’t read anything else into anything.”

New York got two RBIs each from first baseman Mark Teixeira and third baseman Chase Headley, with contributions from less likely hitters -- three hits from right fielder Garrett Jones and two from shortstop Didi Gregorius. Michael Pineda pitched into the sixth for his second win of the season, and closer Andrew Miller gave up a double to open the ninth inning, but closed out the final three outs to earn his fourth save.

“It’s nice -- I think we’ve been grinding through series and haven’t been able to win one, so to get a sweep is nice,” Miller said. “It feels good leaving here. It’s going to be a happy flight. It’s nice to have some momentum.”

Rays rookie outfielder Steven Souza had a two-run home run in the first as the first of three hits and stepped to the plate in the ninth as the tying run, needing a triple to hit for the cycle, but Miller finished the game with his third straight strikeout.

“It would have been nice to get that win, and we had several opportunities,” Souza said. “We need to come through as a team and get some stuff done.”

By the fifth inning, the Yankees had nine hits and four walks, leading the Rays 5-3 after an RBI double by Headley in the fifth and a sacrifice fly by catcher John Ryan Murphy in the fourth.

The Yankees took a 3-2 lead with two runs on four hits in the third. Left fielder Brett Gardner singled and Rodriguez doubled, and Teixeira tied the game with an RBI groundout. Rodriguez scored to take the lead on a single by Headley up the middle and off the glove of Rays’ shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

The Rays trailed 1-0 in the first on Teixeira’s sacrifice fly, but had their first two batters score when designated hitter David DeJesus led off the game with a walk, scoring on the homer by Souza.

Souza had three hits in the first five innings, including an RBI double in the fifth to score DeJesus, who had singled. Pineda was tagged for seven hits through five innings.

NOTES: After Saturday’s 9-0 loss to the Yankees, the Rays designated veteran RHP Grant Balfour for assignment. Balfour gave up a grand slam as part of a seven-run seventh inning for New York. He leaves the Rays ranking second on the team’s all-time appearances list with 274, trailing only reliever Joel Peralta (296). ... Tampa Bay recalled RHP Brandon Gomes from Triple-A Durham to replace Balfour on the 25-man roster. ... LHP Drew Smyly, one of 10 Rays players on the disabled list, has a rehab start scheduled for Double-A Montgomery, where he is expected to throw 70 pitches. Smyly has tendinitis in his left shoulder.