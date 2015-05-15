Rays win third straight over Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Erasmo Ramirez had gone more than a year -- 15 starts, 25 appearances -- since his last win, so Thursday night’s game was one to savor as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 6-1 for their third consecutive victory at Tropicana Field.

“This was a big win for the team,” said Ramirez, who pitched five scoreless, one-hit innings for his first win since April 1, 2014. “Great defense behind me. They made great plays behind me and that helped this happen today.”

The Rays (20-16) are four games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013 season, and pulled within one game of the Yankees (21-15) for the American League East lead. After two comeback wins, Tampa Bay was in command from the start.

Catcher Rene Rivera’s three-run homer in the second inning was the biggest blow against the Yankees, who lost starter Chase Whitley to an elbow injury after only five outs.

Manager Joe Girardi said Whitley will stay in Tampa to be evaluated, but there’s concern about the 25-year-old, who had transitioned from the bullpen to a starting role. Girardi said 36-year-old left-hander Chris Capuano would replace Whitley initially in the rotation, though the details of when would be worked out.

“There’s obviously concern about this ... it’s extremely disappointing because the kid’s done everything we’ve asked,” Girardi said. “It’s in that area you don’t want to talk about.”

Ramirez, acquired from Kansas City just before the season opener, gave up 15 earned runs in his first two starts, but he has a 1.42 ERA since, with just three earned runs in 19 innings.

Rays reliever Matt Andriese pitched the other four inning for his second long save of the season. After the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Durham to make room for closer Jake McGee, called up after being sidelined by offseason elbow surgery.

The Yankees avoided being shut out for the first time this season when designated hitter Alex Rodriguez hit his ninth home run of the year in the ninth. During the Rays’ eight-game homestand, the bullpen compiled a 1.53 ERA, allowing just five earned runs in 29 1/3 innings.

“Outstanding pitching performance by Erasmo and Matt Andriese today,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “(Ramirez) made some really quality pitches, and it was great to see Rene come up with a big hit.”

The game drew an announced crowd of 11,977. The four smallest crowds ever for Yankees games at Tropicana Field came in the last four days.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning and rallying to win in each of the previous two nights, the Rays got the early jump, improving to 16-1 this season when they score first.

Right fielder Steven Souza doubled in the first inning and scored on a two-out RBI single by first baseman James Loney for a 1-0 lead.

Whitley was pulled in the second with an elbow injury after his second walk of the inning. Reliever Esmil Rogers came in and Rivera took his first pitch deep for a three-run homer and a 4-0 lead.

Rivera, who totaled five RBIs in his first 95 at-bats this season, had four in his first two at-bats Thursday night, adding an RBI single in the fourth.

“I thought we started to hit Ramirez the second time through, and we hit it at people. That’s baseball,” Girardi said. “You’ve got to deal with it. You go to Kansas City and you win a game tomorrow.”

NOTES: Rays LHP Jake McGee has completed a rehab assignment and will join the team Friday at Minnesota. McGee, the team’s closer last season, is recovering from offseason elbow surgery. ... Rays RHP Alex Cobb underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow in Pensacola with Dr. James Andrews. He’s hopeful of returning late in the 2016 season. ... LHP Matt Moore, recovering from Tommy John surgery, will throw a bullpen session Friday and a simulated game Monday in extended spring training. He’s still likely a month or more away from returning. ... The Yankees’ trip to Kansas City for a three-game series marks their first games outside the Eastern time zone this season. They didn’t have to change their clocks for the first 36 games, nor will they for the final 58 games. ... Yankees starter Chase Whitley left the game with an injury to his right elbow. He will be evaluated by Yankees physician Daniel Murphy in Tampa, with an imaging exam to take place Friday.