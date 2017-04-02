Rays open season with win over Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As Opening Days go, this was nearly ideal for the Tampa Bay Rays and Chris Archer in Sunday's 7-3 win over the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay jumped out early, tagging Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka for seven earned runs on eight hits in less than three innings. Archer (1-0) went seven full innings for his first Opening Day win in three tries.

"The tone was set by the way Arch came out and really was under control," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "The offense did a tremendous job, but I think it all starts with Arch."

Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison each homered and drove in three runs for the Rays, who had never beaten Tanaka in eight previous starts. Archer went 0-3 against New York last season but made a promising start to his season after a disappointing 2016 season.

Tanaka (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings for his shortest outing since his rookie year in 2014.

Alex Colome closed out the final three outs for a save.

The Rays jumped out on Tanaka, tagging him for seven earned runs -- a career high in 76 major league starts -- on eight hits, with three runs each driven in by Longoria and Morrison.

"That was puzzling for us -- there are going to be days where you don't have great stuff, but usually because of his command, he can find a way to get through it," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "Today, he didn't have his command either. It's hard to figure out."

Corey Dickerson led off the Rays' first with a single, then Kevin Kiermaier hit a hustle double, with Longoria bringing in the first run of the season on a sacrifice fly. After a single and walk to load the bases, Logan Morrison hit a two-run single up the middle for a 3-0 lead on Tanaka, who allowed a total of four first-inning runs in all of 2016.

The Yankees answered with two runs in the second, getting an RBI double from Aaron Judge and an RBI groundout from Nelson Torreyes to cut the lead to 3-2 off Archer. The Rays would extend the lead back to three runs in the second, as Kiermaier reached on a two-out walk and Longoria hit a home run that barely cleared the low wall in the left-field corner for the first home run of 2017.

"It was good to see some of the big boys come up and get dialed up and get big hits and big home runs for us," Cash said. "That's why Evan Longoria is such a staple for the Tampa Bay Rays for so long. ... We get three runs and they make it 3-2 and then he separates the game. You don't like to say the dagger is in the third inning, but that was a pretty big bolt for us and tough to overcome."

Morrison would add a solo home run in the third for a 6-2 lead. Tim Beckham doubled down the left field line, and Mallex Smith laid down a bunt for his first hit with the Rays, and Gary Sanchez's throw went wide to allow Beckham to score to make it 7-2.

Tanaka was pulled after 67 pitches, with reliever Tommy Layne taking over for the final out of the third.

Archer got into trouble in the seventh with the bases loaded and two outs. The Rays let him stay in and he got an inning-ending groundout on his 108th pitch of the day. The Yankees loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, setting up a save opportunity for Colome, but the Yankees only managed a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Chris Carter.

"When he has command of his three pitches, he's going to really be tough," Girardi said of Archer. "He has a good fastball, he has a good slider, he has a good changeup. You worry about each starter the few time through, and there's some anxiousness there, but you kind of settle in."

NOTES: The Yankees' starting lineup included four players who are 24 years old -- C Gary Sanchez, 1B Greg Bird, SS Ronald Torreyes and OF Aaron Judge. It's only the third time in Yankees history that an Opening Day lineup had four players under 25 years old, and the first time since 1932. Those four went 1-for-15 on Sunday, each with one strikeout. ... The Rays' Chris Archer and Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka are among eight MLB pitchers to start on Opening Day for the third year in a row. Neither had won in their previous two Opening Day starts.