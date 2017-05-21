Dickerson powers Rays to 9-5 win over Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Corey Dickerson didn't expect to get hit by a pitch Saturday, but the New York Yankees appeared to be willing to do anything they could to take the bat out of his hand.

Dickerson hit two home runs, drove in four runs and took an 87 mph fastball between the shoulder blades in the Tampa Bay Rays' 9-5 win over New York at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (23-22) have taken the first two games in the three-game series from their American League East rivals.

Dickerson led a powerful Tampa Bay show of offense. Evan Longoria also homered against Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka (5-3), who is 0-2 against Tampa Bay this season.

"This team is really impressive on the offensive side," Dickerson said. "We've got a lot of guys on this team that can swing the bat and have good track records."

The Yankees (24-16) got home runs from Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, but the Rays scored in each of the first five innings to put the game out of reach early.

Tampa Bay starter Matt Andriese (4-2) was ejected for hitting Judge with a pitch in the top of the sixth inning in apparent retaliation for Dickerson getting hit in the bottom of the fifth. However, Andriese still got the win, giving up five runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

"Just trying to go inside, that's it," Andriese said of his pitch that hit Judge in the ribcage. "I was pretty surprised to be ejected."

Tanaka, who gave up seven runs in his previous start, was unable to turn things around. He allowed six runs and nine hits in three-plus innings. It was the third time this season he yielded five or more runs and failed to last more than three innings.

"Obviously, it's my responsibility that I've been giving up those home runs," Tanaka said through his translator. "I don't like it, but it is what it is. I just have to be better."

Dickerson led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. Judge answered with an opposite-field shot in the top of the second to tie the score.

Jesus Sucre had an RBI double that scored Colby Rasmus in the second inning, and Longoria hit a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the third to make the score 3-1.

The Yankees tied the score in the top of the fourth on a two-run double by Chase Headley that scored Starlin Castro and Judge.

The Rays continued to pile onto Tanaka in the bottom of the fourth inning when Daniel Robertson led off the inning with a double and Sucre reached base on a dropped third strike. Dickerson followed with his second home run of the game to give Tampa Bay a 6-3 lead.

The next two batters Tanaka faced also reached base before he was taken out of the game.

"We have to get (Tanaka) right," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "He made some mistakes with his fastball. He's not making the pitches he was last year."

Yankees reliever Tommy Layne walked Logan Morrison to load the bases with no outs, but Steven Souza Jr. was retired on a lineout to the shortstop and Rasmus hit a soft liner to second base.

Layne escaped further damage when Tim Beckham grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

The Yankees were able to get one back when Sanchez hit a solo homer to left-center off Andriese in the top of the fifth to make the score 6-4.

Tampa Bay, however, continued to extend its lead as Morrison hit a two-run single to key a three-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 9-4.

"A lot of guys played a role in the offense today," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Winning helps a lot. We are playing really complete baseball and winning games."

NOTES: Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who missed the Friday game to watch his oldest daughter graduate from high school, was ejected in the fifth inning by plate umpire Scott Barry after Barry ejected pitching coach Larry Rothschild. "I didn't like the way he threw Larry out," Girardi said. "No one knew what Larry said to him. He wasn't showing him up." ... Yankees starter Matt Andriese also hit Yankees 1B Matt Holliday with a pitch in the top of the fourth inning. ... Rays RHP Tommy Hunter (calf strain) threw a bullpen session, but he has not begun running yet. There is no timetable for his return from the disabled list.